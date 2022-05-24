The Weekly Pull: Action Comics, Legion of X, Monstress, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Superman begins a revolution on Warworld in Action Comics, the Legion of X debut on Krakoa, and a brand new chapter of Monstress. Plus, Murder Falcon gets the deluxe hardcover treatment, an untold chapter from Hellboy's past, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Action Comics #1043 (Photo: Dale Eaglesham, Brad Anderson, DC Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Riccardoo Federici and Will Conrad

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Action Comics #1043 (Photo: Dale Eaglesham, Brad Anderson, DC Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Riccardoo Federici and Will Conrad

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover by Dale Eaglesham and Brad Anderson Generally speaking, the Warworld stories in Action Comics haven't been my favorite, but this week's Action Comics #1043 makes my recommendation list because it offers readers some perspective that is pretty fascinating. Think of this issue as part adventure, part politics, and a whole lot of mythology. It's a story that really emphasizes the long haul of the general conflict, something that can be a little frustrating if you are hoping the title moves on from this but also really eye-opening if you're willing to go on the ride. Definitely worth a read. -- Nicole Drum

Batman: Fortress #1 (Photo: Darick Robertson, DC Comics) Written by Gary Whitta

Art by Darick Robertson

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Letters by Simon Bowland

Batman: Fortress #1 (Photo: Darick Robertson, DC Comics) Written by Gary Whitta

Art by Darick Robertson

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by DC Comics While there's no shortage of Batman content coming from DC, it's hard to ignore any new release from its Black Label imprint, which has earned itself a well-deserved reputation for quality comics aimed at older readers. Batman: Fortress is their latest, a story about Batman doing his best to protect the people of Gotham City after a mysterious alien ship comes to Earth, and Superman is worryingly absent. The tale comes from a fascinating creative pairing: Gary Whitta, who co-wrote the story for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, provides the script, and Darick Robertson of The Boys and Transmetropolitan creates the artwork. Batman: Fortress has all the markings of an excellent read. -- Jamie Lovett

Black Widow Vol. 3: Die by the Blade (Photo: Adam Hughes, DC Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande, Rafael Pimentel, Rafael De Latorre, Elisabetta D'Amico

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by VC's Cory Petit

Black Widow Vol. 3: Die by the Blade (Photo: Adam Hughes, DC Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande, Rafael Pimentel, Rafael De Latorre, Elisabetta D'Amico

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by VC's Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics Initially put out to coincide with the debut of the character's solo movie, this recent Black Widow was the rare title that not only scratched the itch of Natasha's onscreen dynamics but also managed to be something wholly unique and inspired. This week's Volume 3 collects the final five issues of the series, which place Natasha, Yelena, and their ragtag band of heroes in an incredibly personal fight for Natasha. The biggest knock against this series is that it ended way, way too early — but we can at least take comfort in this stellar final chapter. — Jenna Anderson

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops #1 (Photo: Olivier Vatine, Dark Horse COmics) Written by Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine

Art by Olivier Vatine

Colors by Olivier Vatine

Letters by Clem Robins

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops #1 (Photo: Olivier Vatine, Dark Horse COmics) Written by Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine

Art by Olivier Vatine

Colors by Olivier Vatine

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Dark Horse Comics A new Hellboy one-shot is always cause for excitement and I'm particularly excited for this adventure in Greece as depicted by the artist Olivier Vatine. Given much of the character's lore focused on northern Europe, the myth-soaked lands to the south filled with classical creatures, both wonderful and monstrous, are still rich with possibilities. The title Night of the Cyclops points directly at one while the cover alludes to others. Vatine has an excellent eye for design and is capable of rendering the raw power found in Hellboy's right hand as well as the subtle and mysterious tones bound to evolve from any Grecian tales. Mignola's presence partnering on the story promises readers a potent tale as many of the highest highs in Hellboy's nearly 30 years have been in individual tales like "The Corpse." Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Night of the Cyclops is bound to give readers of Hellboy or horror comics a guaranteed great read at the very least. At the very most? It seems the sky's the limit. -- Chase Magnett

Legion of X #1 (Photo: Dike Ruan, Matt Wilson) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Jan Bazaldua

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Legion of X #1 (Photo: Dike Ruan, Matt Wilson) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Jan Bazaldua

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics Way of X (and its oddly-titled epilogue) remains one of the absolute highlights from the current X-Men revival. The series focused on Nightcrawler coming to terms with his faith and worldview in a world turned upside down by the revolutionary state of Krakoa. It seriously interrogated this new social system and its underlying tenets, exploring themes of freedom, sexuality, and trauma as a result, and delivering a potent thesis in a mere six issues. Way of X managed to do all of that and return to one of the best X-series from the current century: X-Men Legacy. So the sequel of Legion of X, showcasing Nightcrawler's new Legion of mutant peacekeepers, was much anticipated before its release was delayed by more than a month due to paper shortages. It is a showcase for Nightcrawler and the most eclectic crew of mutant individuals imaginable engaging with extraordinary conflicts in idiosyncratic fashion. In a world where death is no longer permanent and mutants possess their own planets and dimensions, a new way of thinking is required. Spurrier's atypical vision for superhero comics combined with this cast's blend of perspectives provides a perfect point to engage with these big ideas and promises a fascinating adventure bound to push the genre's limits. -- Chase Magnett

Monstress #40 (Photo: Sana Takeda, Image Comics) Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Monstress #40 (Photo: Sana Takeda, Image Comics) Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics It's no mystery that I love Monstress as a series and that my favorite issues are those that have Kippa as the focus. With both of those things in mind, Monstress #40 is an automatic recommendation for me this week. The issue sees Kippa taking things into her own hands as time quickly begins to run out — and that means Kippa is taking on the Dusk Court. There is actually a LOT that happens in this book, but it's the Kippa moments that you cannot miss. -- Nicole Drum

Murder Falcon (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, Image Comics) Writing and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Murder Falcon (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, Image Comics) Writing and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Published by Image Comics Daniel Warren Johnson is one of the most exciting new cartooning talents in comics. In recent years he's gained some new fans thanks to a pair of outstanding miniseries at the big two, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth for DC's Black Label and Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star for Marvel, making him ComicBook.com's favorite artist of 2021. With his new wrestling series Do A Powerbomb debuting at Skybound next month, the Image Comics imprint is re-releasing one of Johnson's earlier works, Murder Falcon, in deluxe hardcover form. By glancing at the cover, you can see that this is a story with heavy metal encoded in its DNA. Whether you are a longtime fan, only know Johnson's work from his superhero series, or are discovering him for the first time, Murder Falcon will be a delight. -- Jamie Lovett