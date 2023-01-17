The Weekly Pull: Lazarus Planet, Wasp, Public Domain, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, New Champion of Shazam! comes to a close, and Stargirl: The Lost Children, Barnstormers, and DC's Lazarus Planet event continue! Plus, a new #1 for Marvel's Wasp, and some collected editions of recent fan favorites What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Barnstormers 4 (Photo: Comixology) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Tula Lotay

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Richard Starkings

Cover by Tula Lotay

Published by Comixology Whatever slightly weird elements this story has had, this is the issue where things get very pulpy and the action and intrigue really pop off so if you've been hanging on and flying along with the story to now, THIS is the issue you want to be all in on this week. The penultimate issue in the series, everything is coming to a head for Bix and Tillie and this one is full of action, adventure, and more. And, of course, the art is more than worth the time. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 (Photo: DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC DC's Lazarus Planet event has officially kicked off, pitting an array of the universe's heroes and villains against threats caused by a volcano of Lazarus Pit serum. Through this week's Assault on Krypton, we begin to see the effects of that wholeheartedly — and get some well-executed and promising stories in the process. Come for that concept, stay for things like a Nicole Maines-penned story bringing Dreamer fully into the DC universe, and Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage's first chapter in a Power Girl and Omen team-up. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

New Champion of Shazam #4 (Photo: DC) Written by Josie Campbell

Art by Evan "Doc" Shaner

Lettering by Becca Carey

Published by DC Every new issue of New Champion of Shazam! has been an instant classic, which makes the nature of its finale both heartbreaking and exciting. As Mary's fight to protect her family — and the world — evolves even further, we can safely expect the team of Josie Campbell, Doc Shaner, and Becca Carey to knock it out of the park once again. This is the kind of book I constantly find myself wanting to shove into the hands of every comic reader I see, and I'm sure that is set to continue with this installment. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Public Domain Vol. 1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Colors by Chip Zdarsky

Letters by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics For as much as audiences like to grouse on the topic of "movies about movies" or "comics about comics," it doesn't stop that media from telling deeply compelling and human stories steeped in history and an intense understanding of the underlying premise; Chip Zdarsky's Public Domain is an excellent example of a comic about the comics industry transcending its subject matter. While the characters and subjects involved are all fictionalized, it's not difficult for readers to perceive similarities to iconic figures like Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, along with decades of corporate entities abusing the creative talents who made the very things they profit from. Yet amidst those saddening reflections of reality, there's an abundance of life and possibility. Family becomes a central focus and despite decades of misdeeds, those involved still possess humor, passion, and care. The human spirit is shown to be greater than the systems that savage it, and Zdarsky hones the edge of bittersweet humor into something bound to evoke tears and laughter before the end of the first volume. Those familiar with the history of superhero comics are bound to appreciate Public Domain for how it comments on the topic, but it's far from required knowledge as the first volume of Public Domain lays out an essential tale of creativity and compassion in spite of the human mess. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Stargirl: The Lost Children #3 (Photo: DC) Written by Geoff Johns

Arr by Todd Nauck

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Rob Leigh

Cover by Todd Nauck

Published by DC Stargirl: The Lost Children, as a limited series, is just such a great book generally one that if you love the JSA and/or just love Stargirl you need to be reading, but this week's issue is one that all long-standing, diehard comic book fans will want to dive into. Stargirl finds the missing Wing… and a whole bunch of other sidekicks that have been missing including those she — and we — have never heard of. We also get into the threat of the Childminder and the whole story is both a great mystery as well as a rich love letter to comics. This is a great read. Do not miss this. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Suicide Squad: Blaze (Photo: DC) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC Comics I simply adore the concept of Suicide Squad in comics; it was the first volume that got me hooked on the medium, which is why I am always looking for the next great take, albeit with very high standards. Suicide Squad: Blaze is just such a comic book. The series take familiar faces from the outstanding film The Suicide Squad and teams them up with a pack of nobodies to address a potentially world-ending source of power. From there it crawls through explosively gorey action and plumbs the dingiest depths of the human soul in an odyssey of imperialism and abuse that's impossible to set down, assuming you can stomach what's before you. Simon Spurrier's knack for seeing brilliant new concepts in well-trod territory and Aaron Campbell's viscerally compelling artwork makes Blaze an irresistible pageturner, especially when things go from bad to worse. If you've been looking for a good Suicide Squad comic to read, Suicide Squad: Blaze is the best series to bear the title of the past decade. It's not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett prevnext