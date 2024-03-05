The Weekly Pull: Ultimate X-Men, Birds of Prey, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel introduces its Ultimate X-Men relaunch, a new issue of Birds of Prey, and the high-anticipated sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin begins. Plus, Iman Vellani returns to co-write another Ms. Marvel series and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Bat-Man: First Knight #1 (Photo: Mike Perkins, DC) Written by Dan Jurgens

Art by Mike Perkins

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Simon Bowland

The Bat-Man: First Knight #1 (Photo: Mike Perkins, DC) Written by Dan Jurgens

Art by Mike Perkins

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by DC The hyphen in this title reminds readers that the newest Batman story from writer Dan Jurgens and artist Mike Perkins is set far away from the kaleidoscopic sci-fi storytelling that surrounds much of the modern Batman mythos; this story is set in the midst of the Golden Age as a masked vigilante finds himself caught in an anxiety-ridden era between two world wars. Jurgens and Perkins are perfectly suited to recreate the humble origins of the superhero genre with modern themes that emerge so clearly from the year 1939. Together they promise readers a tale considering American culture on the brink and rising fascism with one desperate hero seeking to battle the darkens from behind a cowl. Even set amidst so many other Batman stories on the shelves today, The Bat-Man: First Knight stands out as a distinct perspective with plenty to say beyond the specific nature of Bruce Wayne and Gotham City. As both mystery and time capsule, First Knight promises one of the best Batman stories of 2024 as it looks to the past in order to consider our present. -- Chase Magnett

Birds of Prey #7 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Javier Pina

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Birds of Prey #7 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Javier Pina

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC DC's Birds of Prey relaunch is at a turning point — a new arc has begun, with Barbara Gordon back on the team and a deadly threat on the horizon. I can not overstate how well Kelly Thompson, new artist Javier Pina, and company keep the momentum going, delivering an issue that is a joy to behold. It's not only the perfect jumping-on point for newer readers but a stellar modern update to the spirit that Gail Simone brought to the title. If you're not on the series' bandwagon just yet, use this installment as an opportunity to fix that. — Jenna Anderson

Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collection: Underboss (Photo: Alex Maleev, Marvel Comics) Written by Brian Michael Bendis and Bob Gale

Art by Rob Haynes, David Mack, Mark Morales, Phil Winslade, James Hodgkins, David Ross, Mark Pennington, and Alex Maleev

Colors by David Self, David Mack, Richard Isanove, Chris Chuckry, and Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Richard Starkings, Wes Abbott, and Oscar Gongorra

Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collection: Underboss (Photo: Alex Maleev, Marvel Comics) Written by Brian Michael Bendis and Bob Gale

Art by Rob Haynes, David Mack, Mark Morales, Phil Winslade, James Hodgkins, David Ross, Mark Pennington, and Alex Maleev

Colors by David Self, David Mack, Richard Isanove, Chris Chuckry, and Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Richard Starkings, Wes Abbott, and Oscar Gongorra

Published by Marvel Comics "Bendis and Maleev" is a label that is easy for modern readers to take for granted when considering the very best Daredevil runs, or even the very best of modern Marvel comics. Yet the emergence of writer Brian Michael Bendis' grounded approach on the character and their long-running collaboration with artist Alex Maleev wasn't obviously iconic as it arrived. Readers can revisit this formative era for the Marvel Knights line and Daredevil alike this week in the most alluring Modern Era Epic Collection published so far. The collected issues in this titanic volume culminate in the unforgettable story "Underboss" as team Bendis and Maleev set the stage for Daredevil's unmasking, but also lays the groundwork including the Daredevil: Ninja miniseries, Bendis' first story on the title with artist (and another constant collaborator) David Mack, and writer Bob Gale's issues preceding "Underboss." Whether you're a fan of Daredevil or superhero comics history, this Epic Collection contains an absolutely essential selection of reading bound to be appreciated for decades to come. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow Vol. 1: Reunion (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse, et al.

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr

Green Arrow Vol. 1: Reunion (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse, et al.

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr

Published by DC For the first time in years, Green Arrow has a new ongoing series — and with it, some long-awaited status quo updates for the larger ArrowFam. Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse's work at the center of this series is a delight at many turns, balancing great character dynamics with epic action sequences and some teases for the DC Universe's future. This week's trade paperback provides the best way yet to catch up. — Jenna Anderson

The Last Mermaid #1 (Photo: Derek Kirk Kim, Image Comics) Created by Derek Kirk Kim

The Last Mermaid #1 (Photo: Derek Kirk Kim, Image Comics) Created by Derek Kirk Kim

Published by Image Comics Derek Kirk Kim was once a rising star in the world of comics off of the success of Same Difference and Other Stories but got swept away into the world of animation. It's been 10 years since his last comics work, and it's good to see him back for The Last Mermaid. Inspired by a character Kim created for an animated series pitch that didn't go anywhere, The Last Mermaid follows a mermaid struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic, toxic wasteland. The mermaid travels via a mech with an aquatic cockpit, but finding healthy water in the polluted remnants of humanity's world isn't easy. The preview pages look stunning, making good use of the magazine-style dimensions, and readers should be eager to see what Kim brings to his comics homecoming. -- Jamie Lovett

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 (Photo: Carlos Gómez, Jesus Aburtov, Marvel Comics) Written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada

Art by Scott Godlewski

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 (Photo: Carlos Gómez, Jesus Aburtov, Marvel Comics) Written by Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada

Art by Scott Godlewski

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics While Kamala Khan's death and resurrection were undoubtedly controversial, it has been a joy to see Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada deal with the aftermath in the recent Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant miniseries. This week's arrival of Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 continues the duo's next chapter, as Kamala further comes to terms with the new part of her identity. I'm confident that this new miniseries is going to deliver even more surprises, both for Kamala and for her ever-growing fanbase. — Jenna Anderson

Night People #1 (Photo: J.H. Williams III, Oni Press) Written by Chris Condon

Art by Brian Level

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

Night People #1 (Photo: J.H. Williams III, Oni Press) Written by Chris Condon

Art by Brian Level

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by Oni Press Readers unfamiliar with the name Barry Gifford are in for a treat this week as the acclaimed novelist and screenwriter's novel is adapted to the comics form. Gifford brings an idiosyncratic and sincerely unique perspective on Americana as evidenced by their collaborations with director David Lynch on Wild at Heart and Lost Highway. In Night People they summon another collection of strange individuals filled with wild passions, desperate dreams, and abundant ties to the nation's dark underbelly. Writer Chris Condon, who has already showcased his own skills as an insightful storyteller on the Western saga That Texas Blood, leads the adaptation with an outstanding lineup of artists, starting with Brian Level, set to adapt each segment of the overall story. Level's powerful inks and mastery of grit and grime on the comics page prove a surefire hit when combined with this strange crime saga. With a collection of talented creators like this, Night People #1 is the obvious must-read comic of the week. -- Chase Magnett

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #1 (Photo: Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Luis Antonio Delgado, IDW Publishing) Written by Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman

Art by Esau Escorza & Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop

Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Letters by Shawn Lee

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #1 (Photo: Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Luis Antonio Delgado, IDW Publishing) Written by Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman

Art by Esau Escorza & Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop

Colors by Luis Antonio Delgado

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing It's not an exaggeration to say that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1 may be the most anticipated comic book release in IDW Publishing's history. The first The Last Ronin series built upon an unrealized story idea that TMNT creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman conceived of during their original run of Turtles comics. The series met the kind of success that made a sequel inevitable and teed up the idea by introducing four new, young Turtles in the final issue. Re-Evolution catches up with those four turtles once they've matured into their teenage years and begin fighting to help keep New York City safe. Whether the creators involved can catch lightning in a bottle twice remains to be seen, but it'll be exciting to see them try. -- Jamie Lovett