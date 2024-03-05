King Kong Becomes the Green Lantern in New Justice League Preview

This month, Godzilla and Kong will be teaming up to take on Shimo and the Skar King in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In the funny books, DC Comics has focused on a kaiju crossover where not only do Kong and Godzilla meet once again, but the giant beasts enter the world of the Justice League. While the comic has already featured quite a few superheroes taking on kaiju, a new cover for the grand finale imagines Kong as a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

The seven-issue mini-series has seen the MonsterVerse explode into the DC Universe, as the Justice League has had some problems with fighting against the famous kaiju. In one particular moment, Godzilla did what so many supervillains had been unable to do as the premier team of the DCU believed that the Man of Steel had fallen while taking on the king of the monsters. Kong and Godzilla haven't been the only giant monsters focused on in the series, as Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong only has one issue left before the end. While Kong probably wouldn't have the will to become an official part of the Green Lantern Corps, that didn't stop artist Christian Duce from slapping a ring on his finger.

Green Lantern Kong

Godzilla and Kong have had their fair share of crossovers in the past. In the comics, the king of the monsters recently fought against the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, while the kaiju king has also fought against the Avengers and Charles Barkley in his comic book career. It's unlikely we'll ever see a live-action crossover between the kaiju of the MonsterVerse and the Justice League, but crazier things have happened.

(Photo: DC Comics & Legendary Comics)

If you're on the fence regarding whether to pick up this crossover comic book, we here at Comicbook.com reviewed the series. Here's an excerpt when it comes to the strength of the comic book battle for supremacy, "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong sets the foundation of what's to come effectively while also building up more personal stories amongst the two opposing teams. Godzilla and Kong shine when they are featured, but they are simply not as present as some will want. While that is noticeable, I didn't necessarily mind most of the time, but I do hope to see more of our favorite blockbuster monsters from here on out."

Do you think Kong would make for a good member of the Green Lantern Corps?