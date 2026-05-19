Tiny Onion’s New Beast of Borikén Series Brings a Whole New Twist To The Chupacabra (Exclusive)

Tiny Onion and James Tynion IV are on a roll lately, and it’s set to have another hit on its hands with its Dark Horse Comics series. The new series is titled Beast of Borikén, and is described as a tropical horror story that reveals a thrilling new take on the Chupacabra. Not only will the new series feature a dynamite creative team, but you don’t even have to wait to get your first look, as we’ve got all the exclusive details right here.

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Beast of Borikén is the newest tale in the True Weird series, and will feature the team of Emmy Award-nominated writer Julio Anta (Home, Frontera, This Land is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story), illustrator Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cemetery Kids Don’t Die), colorist Patricio Delpeche (TexArcanum, Minor Arcana), and letterer Lucas Gattoni (Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers, Absolute Green Lantern). At the center of this story is Loli Flores, who discovers that the stories of the el Chupacabra aren’t just myths, but the very real stories of a protector of the island’s people that’s been active for over 500 years.

Beast of Borikén Reimagines The Chupacabra

Everyone has seen myths and read stories about legendary and mysterious creatures and cryptids like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and the Chupacabra, and Beast of Borikén dives into the history and brings the creature to the forefront in a brand new way. The adventure really begins when a supernatural force crashes a groundbreaking ceremony for the city, but as Loli soon learns, there’s much more to this supernatural force and why it chose now to intervene.

“Beast of Borikén is a tropical horror story inspired by all the creature features I grew up

devouring,” said Anta. “It’s both an epic tale encompassing over 500 years of

colonialism and resistance and a gory character drama starring Latin America’s most

terrifying cryptid, the Chupacabra. I can’t wait for readers to sink their teeth into this

book, beautifully illustrated by Daniel Irizarri… no one’s ever seen a Chupacabra this

horrifyingly human!”

Irizarri added, “Beast of Borikén has been a homecoming to draw my island and its

people as I’ve witnessed them in all their shapes and sizes, their joy and their rage. It

was bold and refreshing of Tiny Onion to take a chance on a different direction for the

next chapter of their True Weird series. Julio’s story is a sharp portrayal of Puerto Rican

resistance that made me feel seen, while also giving us the space to create a modern,

snarling interpretation of the Chupacabra as well as our violent history and myths. I’m

excited to bring my artistic sensibilities to this pulp-horror story of protester grit and

ancient spirits of vengeance.”

Beast of Borikén #1 (of 5) lands in comic stores on July 1, 2026, and is now available to pre-order at your local comic store.

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