5 James Tynion IV Comic Books That Deserve a TV Show After Something Is Killing the Children

James Tynion IV has established an unusual blueprint for top-tier talent to transition from work-for-hire contracts into full-scale intellectual property management. While his tenure on DC Comics’ Batman provided a massive platform, Tynion’s decision to exit the title at the height of its commercial success allowed him to leverage his personal brand to fund and distribute complex horror and science fiction comic books that the “Big Two” publishers typically relegate to the fringes. By utilizing his Tiny Onion production house to manage these properties, he has essentially transformed the writer’s role into that of a central creative architect. This evolution ensures that his stories are developed with a multi-media lifespan in mind from their inception, rather than being retroactively fitted for television or film after their publication cycle.

The primary evidence of Tynion IV’s successful model is the Slaughterverse, an expansive horror universe anchored by the flagship title Something Is Killing the Children. The story is set in a reality where monsters are real and hunted down by elite killers like Erica Slaughter, who operate under the mandate of the secretive Order of St. George. This premise resonated with audiences and prompted a development deal with Blumhouse Productions to develop both a live-action feature film and an adult animated series, with Tynion IV serving as the primary shepherd for the show. By maintaining a lead writing role in the adaptation, he ensures that the transition to the screen preserves the visceral dread and meticulous pacing of the source material. However, the Slaughterverse is merely one of several Tynion-led universes that possess the structural integrity required for a high-end television adaptation.

5) Exquisite Corpses

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Exquisite Corpses represents a fundamental shift in comic book production, as it is written by a collaborative team led by Tynion and featuring talents like Tate Brombal and Sam Johns. The narrative centers on a recurring ritual where the wealthiest families in America sponsor twelve professional killers to engage in a battle royale within a small town. The story unfolds during one of these competitions, set in Oak Valley, Maine, where local citizens must survive a night of high-tech slaughter as the assassins run amok. The comic functions as an action-horror critique of institutionalized wealth, depicting political power as a literal, physical competition fueled by the exploitation of the working class. Because the project was built using a TV-style writer’s room, the story is already structured with a seasonal pacing that would simplify a transition to a streaming platform. While no formal deal exists, the series’s massive 2025 sales figures suggest it is being groomed as a future TV adaptation.

4) The Woods

Image courtesy of BOOM! Studios

The science fiction epic The Woods follows a suburban high school that is instantaneously transported to a lethal alien moon, forcing students to navigate a hostile ecosystem while deciphering the moon’s ancient technology. The narrative focuses heavily on the social collapse within the school as the faculty and student body struggle to maintain order in an environment that actively seeks to consume them. This psychological pressure distinguishes the project from generic survivalist tropes, as the characters must grapple with the realization that their displacement was a calculated extraterrestrial experiment. Although a live-action adaptation stalled at Syfy years ago due to creative differences, Tynion’s company, Tiny Onion, officially optioned the rights for an adult animated series in late 2025. Moving the project to animation allows for a faithful depiction of the moon’s bizarre biology and massive scale, which would have been compromised by the budgetary limitations of a live-action television production. Hopefully, this time, an adaptation of The Woods materializes.

3) W0rldtr33

Image courtesy of Image Comics

W0rldtr33 is a sophisticated investigation into the sociopolitical consequences of the digital age, specifically focusing on a malevolent layer of the internet known as the Undernet. The plot follows a group of friends who discovered this digital void in 1999 and must reunite as adults when a viral surge of violence confirms that the sentient evil has bridged the gap into physical reality. This entity exploits social media algorithms to incite mass homicide, transforming connectivity into a tool for civilizational erosion rather than human progress. The series also utilizes a neon-saturated, hallucinatory aesthetic to represent the sensory overload of the information age, creating a visual language that reflects the anxieties of a hyper-connected society. W0rldtr33 is another project Tynion announced is being developed as an animated series, with Ashley Cardiff serving as the showrunner for Netflix. While still in its early stages of development, it’s likely the project will hit the streaming platform in a couple of years.

2) The Nice House

Image courtesy of DC Comics

As a masterclass in psychological claustrophobia, The Nice House on the Lake and The Nice House by the Sea utilize a post-apocalyptic setting to explore the nuances of the human psyche. The story follows ten acquaintances who are invited to a luxurious estate by their friend, Walter, only to discover that the rest of the world has been destroyed while they were inside. This revelation turns their sanctuary into a gilded cage, as they realize Walter is an other-dimensional being who has preserved them for his own enigmatic reasons. The narrative emphasizes character history and interpersonal friction, examining how the trauma of the apocalypse is secondary to the existing rifts within the group. The Nice House‘s focus on chamber-drama dynamics over high-budget spectacle makes the property an ideal fit for a prestige TV show.

1) The Department of Truth

Image courtesy of Image Comics

The Department of Truth stands as Tynion’s most conceptually ambitious work, positing a reality where conspiracy theories become physically real through the power of collective belief. The narrative follows Cole Turner, a former FBI agent recruited into a clandestine government agency tasked with suppressing myths—ranging from the Flat Earth theory to cryptids—before they can rewrite the fabric of consensus reality. This organization is led by a surviving Lee Harvey Oswald, who maintains the “truth” through administrative force and the elimination of those who deviate from the established narrative. The series acts as a chilling commentary on the post-truth era, suggesting that objective facts are less powerful than the narratives people choose to follow. The production company SISTER, responsible for Chernobyl, currently holds the rights to The Department of Truth. The last we heard of it, Tynion was co-writing a pilot script that will hopefully lead to a full series order.

