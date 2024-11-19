Titan Comics Channels ’90s Crime Dramas for New Series The Loose End (Exclusive)

Fans of ’90s crime dramas like Desperado, Swingers, Heat, and Reservoir Dogs are in for a treat with an upcoming series from Titan Comics. Hard Case Crime is an imprint of Titan founded by renowned authors Charles Ardai and Max Phillips, focusing on crime fiction, noir, and pulp content such as the hit franchise Gun Honey. ComicBook can exclusively announce the next installment from Titan and Hard Case Crime: The Loose End, a four-issue limited series by writer Dave Dwonch and artist Travis Hymel.

The Loose End stars failing screenwriter Steven Hollis who gets tossed a liferaft out of his miserable life. The only problem is the group offering to help is the mob. In exchange for a ticket out of his dead-end lifestyle, Steven has to kill the biggest executive in Hollywood. Easy, right?

Covers to The Loose End #1 are by Andy Belanger, Robert Hack, Travis Hymel, and Kit Wallis. The Robert Hack cover is a Reservoir Dogs Homage that runs across all four issues of the series. It’s a callback to the posters and key art for 1992’s Reservoir Dogs. The movie serves as Quentin Tarantino’s feature debut, and he directed, co-wrote, and starred in the film featuring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, and Edward Bunker.

The solicitation and covers for The Loose End #1 are below. The issue goes on sale February 19, 2025.

THE LOOSE END #1 (OF 4)

(W) Dave Dwonch

(A) Travis Hymel

Publisher: Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale February 19, 2025



A HOMAGE TO CLASSIC 90S CRIME DRAMA MOVIES



Tied up, tortured and thrown into a world of chaos, get ready for the wildest ride of your life!



With crushing debt, an aimless career, and a thirst for the high life punching down on him, failing screenwriter Steven Hollis is handed



