Girl Rebels Previews the Most Inspiring Women Stories in Modern History (Exclusive)

The real-life stories of Greta Thunberg, Emma ‘X’ Gonzalez, Malala Yousafzai, and more are being retold in a new graphic novel by Titan Comics. Girl Rebels: From Greta Thunberg to Malala, Five Inspirational Tales of Courage looks to capture the inspirational stories of six young women in five empowering adventures ranging from climate activism to fighting for education and gun control. All six of the girls refused to be silenced in the face of adversity and have become symbols of change for their generation. The book goes on sale in January, and we’ve got an exclusive look at some of the beautiful art found inside.

ComicBook has an extended art preview of Girl Rebels: From Greta Thunberg to Malala, Five Inspirational Tales of Courage. Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Yusra Mardini, Emma ‘X’ Gonzalez and the Parkway Kids, and Melati and Isabel Wijsen are the young women featured in the graphic novel. Though they never intended to become spokespeople or flag-bearers, they have now become inspiring icons and role models for thousands of young people all over the world.

A team of international authors and illustrators brought the special anthology to life. Girl Rebels: From Greta Thunberg to Malala, Five Inspirational Tales of Courage was written by Laurent Hopman, Fabien Morin, and Julien Derain, with illustrations by Gijé, Jocelyn Joret, Brett Parson, Vittoria Macioci, and Rebecca Traunig.

Preview pages for Girl Rebels: From Greta Thunberg to Malala, Five Inspirational Tales of Courage can be found below. The book goes on sale January 21, 2025 at bookstores, comic shops, and digital. You can pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet for the UK.

