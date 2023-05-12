Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Fantastic Four and a Lot of Spider-Man

Thwip! Spider-Men has webbed our top ten list! More accurately, four books in our top ten have been dominated by the new debut of Spider-Boy. The emergence of new Star Wars characters like Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim and Dr. Cuata has sparked interest in two new releases. Recent rumors over the Fantastic Four movie have caused a specific FF issue to gain popularity. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released this past weekend, reigniting the fire under a book related to a specific character of the film. This weekend also celebrated Free Comic Book Day, allowing Runescape to debut in comic books for the first time! Finally, our top spot goes to a book featuring the prequel of a highly anticipated video game, releasing later this year. Read through the list to find out what it is!

#10: FANTASTIC FOUR #67 | MARVEL | 1967 | **WARNING: CONTAINS GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 SPOILERS** | Adam Warlock makes his MCU debut in the 3rd volume of the Guardians trilogy. While this was known long before the first trailer dropped, the significance and longevity of the character were still a question mark for many. Those doubts were put to rest for those that saw the film already. Adam Warlock plays a significant role in the movie, and this is just the beginning for the character in the MCU. The end-credits scene shows that the hero has embraced his new family and has joined the newly formed Guardians of the Galaxy. It looks like Adam Warlock is here for the foreseeable future, and there's a resurgent interest in his first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,125 for a CGC 9.2 copy and a raw VG FMV of $99.

#9: SPIDER-MAN #8 – HUMBERTO RAMOS | MARVEL | 2023 | Spider-Boy has permeated every speculation source on the internet. Wherever you go to collect information about future increases in the value of key issues, expect Spider-Boy to be part of the discussion (or debate). Originally debuting last month in SPIDER-MAN #7, Spider-Boy has been a hot topic of discussion. In fact, many believed that his second appearance would be just as desirable as the first. Talks about this issue started immediately after the discovery of Spider-Boy's debut. Now that the issue has arrived, every collector is clamoring for a copy. With no incentive cover to chase, collectors are likely grabbing covers based on their preference. Many sellers are also claiming this as a "first full appearance." Yet, issue #7 is firm with that key classification. It contains a two-page introduction, heavy dialogue, and the character introducing himself by his moniker (Spider-Boy) and real name (Bailey). While his introduction scene is brief, it's more substantial than a last-page reveal that typically gets billed as a "first cameo appearance." We tracked it at a high sale of $19 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $14.

#8: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – QUEST OF THE JEDI #1 – TOM FOWLER – REGULAR | DARK HORSE | 2023 | Star Wars is at the peak of developing its lucrative IP into live-action films. Fans are starting to see many of their coveted characters appear in the live-action universe. As the momentum of these properties continues to snowball, any first appearances in Star Wars comics cannot be dismissed. This particular issue has four, the legendary Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim, padawan Vix Fonnick, Master Zin, and Azlin Rell. We also hear whispers of a new big bad, Darth Ravi. In terms of universe-building, this book sets the foundation for some grand adventures in the high republic. With a Star Wars movie set to be produced in the far reaches of the past, we could one day see a film series set in the times of the high republic. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $22.

#7: FANTASTIC FOUR #211 | MARVEL | 1979 | Fantastic Four rumors have been running rampant this week. Rumors include: Adam Driver being confirmed for Mr. Fantastic, Margot Robbie offered the role of Sue Storm, Galactus being the main villain, and, relevant to this issue, a new herald to the Devourer. According to a well-known Twitter insider, Silver Surfer will be replaced with Terrax, the Tamer as the herald of Galactus. This rumor currently has no evidence to support it. However, the source of the tweet was also responsible for predicting several occurrences confirmed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (do with that what you will). What others have been doing is picking up copies of Terrax's first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $230 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw FN FMV of $24.

#6: RUNESCAPE: UNTOLD TALES OF THE GOD WARS – FCBD 2023 #1 | TITAN | 2023 | The crossover between fandoms of video games and comic books is more extensive than most people know. This is prevalent in the first official debut of Runescape in a comic book medium. While the game has been around for more than two decades; for many, this twelve-page preview will be the first introduction to the world. This issue delves into the history of the monumental event known as God Wars. This will be a four-part series and is said to debut a new character that may also appear in future versions of the game. Be on the lookout for that series! In the meantime, grab your not-so-free copy of the first appearance of Runescape! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $8.

#5: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Here's one that we're sure no one has heard of before, Spider-Boy (sarcasm)! On the off-chance that you have yet to hear of the latest craze sweeping the spider-verse, this is Spider-Boy's first appearance. This particular cover was solicited with no artwork, only a "TOP SECRET" label for retailers and customers alike. Once it was released, it quickly became a hot commodity, and the aftermarket blew up. Although it may have fallen off the number 1 spot, the book still pulls tons of heat. We tracked it at a high sale of $155 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $31.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #8 – ROB LIEFELD – HOMAGE | MARVEL | 2023 | Spider-Boy is still dominating in popularity! Here is the second appearance of Spider-Boy, with an homage cover to SECRET WARS #8, starring Deadpool. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $16.

#3: SPIDER-MAN #8 – MARK BAGLEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | We've finally made it to Cover A. Mark Bagley illustrates the main cover for the second appearance of Spider-Boy. All the variants are valued at around the same price point. However, this Bagley cover is moving faster than the others, selling at twice the rate of the Liefeld cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $11.

#2: STAR WARS #34 – STEPHEN SEGOVIA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Another new character debuts in the Star Wars mythos. Dr. Cuata is a fascinating new character. He is touted to be an expert in kyber crystals. In fact, his research is what inspired Galen Erso (designer of the Death Star). While Dr. Cuata may have previously been mentioned in A Rogue One Novel, this is his first appearance in a comic book. Dr. Cuata has important ties to the past of Star Wars mythos and will likely to the future. His first appearance has been moving at break-neck speeds, with values tripling from standard MSRP. We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy (pre-sale) and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#1: SPIDER-MAN 2 #1 – GAMERVERSE PREQUEL – PROMO 2023 | MARVEL | 2023 | The immensely popular Sony game is set to debut its sequel in the Fall of 2023. While we wait for the Spider-Man 2 game to drop, Sony partnered with Marvel to release a prequel comic that lets fans know what Peter and Miles have been dealing with since Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The story pits the two spider heroes against a new foe named Hood. This is another great example of two fandoms crossing over and creating a highly desired collectible. Another factor in its collectibility is that these slipped under the radar for most retailers. It was marketed as a promotional piece for the game (not an FCBD exclusive, as many note it as), and many collectors reported being unable to secure an issue at their LCS. As the scarcity of the issue became apparent, the aftermarket took full advantage. The sales and value of this book have accelerated extremely quickly! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $21.

