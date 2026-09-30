One of the Most Iconic Captain America Comics Could Be Yours, But It Won’t Be Cheap

Captain America is often considered boring by many people. Much like Superman, he’s considered a boy scout who may not know how to have a good time. However, fans will know that Cap is more than just a superhuman soldier. He fights for the little guy, never backs down, and even questions authority when required. After all, he was against the government during the events of Civil War. Of course, all of this came to be much later. As you may know, Captain America was created during WWII, and was showcased as a patriotic figure fighting the Nazis. While Red Skull was and continues to be his nemesis, Captain America’s most famous punch was the one he landed on Hitler on the cover of Captain America #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A copy of this iconic issue can soon be yours, as Heritage Auctions has put up a copy of Captain America #1 for auction. As you can guess, the bids have come flying in, with the current price sitting at a whopping $390,400, including buyer’s premium. What makes this particular copy special is that it’s graded CGC VF/NM 9.0, with only eight other copies receiving similar or higher grades. That’s not all, though. This issue features off-white to white pages, which is exceedingly rare, especially for Golden Age comics. Considering the comic launched in 1941, you would expect the pages to have yellowed thanks to oxidation, but this copy has managed to hold on to the original color of its pages.

A Copy Of Captain America #1 Is Currently Going For $390,400 At An Auction

The impact of this issue and its cover was truly immense. Apart from the fact that the comic features the first appearance of Captain America, Bucky, and Red Skull, the most important thing about it was its cover, along with the period in which it released. Most comics at the time were fantastical, and the ones grounded in reality hardly ever spoke of real world issues, let alone featuring actual world leaders. The fact that Joe Simon and Jack Kirby showed Cap knocking Hitler’s lights out on the cover of this comic was a massive statement, especially as it released on the eve of the USA entering the war. As you can imagine, many young men were inspired by the story and cover, leading them to enlist in the army.

There have been many iconic comic book covers over the decades. They usually featured the protagonist in a central role, whether it was triumphant, tragic, or terrifying. But the cover of Captain America #1 stands apart from them as it personified most of the world’s sentiment towards Hitler and the Nazis in one powerful punch. The cover pushed readers to the enlistment offices, as everyone wanted to be the guy to punch Hitler in the face. While that was the main focus of the cover, including the character of Bucky was another smart addition. Even children helped with the war effort at the time, collecting scrap metal and assisting with food lines. If they couldn’t be Captain America, they could certainly be Bucky (just not the Winter Soldier, hopefully). The current $390,400 value of the comic is massive, but its true impact when it launched was priceless.