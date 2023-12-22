Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Taylor Swift, Godzilla, and X-Men

Oh, these Taylor Swift as Dazzler rumors are in full swing! Last week, we saw a book featuring Swift as Dazzler on the cover making waves, and now we are seeing the effects on the aftermarket. Deadpool 3 leaks continue to make books spike. Beneath the Trees is becoming the next big thing before our eyes, while Godzilla continues to dominate the cinema. X-Men 97' is right around the corner, and the fan excitement has led to hefty aftermarket sales for numerous books. James Gunn made a casting decision, and Udon Comics hit the market with a secret cover. Oh yeah, Spawn makes an appearance once again! Check out this week's Top Ten and see why these books saw heavy movement last week!

#10: WOLVERINE #55 – GREG LAND | MARVEL | 2007: The Deadpool 3 leaks strike again! Recently, an image of a decapitated Sabretooth leaked. That led the fanbase to search for this book as it features a decapitated Sabretooth front and center. This book bears the distinction of being the issue where Sabretooth "dies." It's a fantastic cover that will have fans buzzing if the leaks come true. Still, we recommend treading carefully with books relating to Deadpool 3 leaks. There's a wild amount of unsubstantiated rumors circulating, with Ryan Reynolds also fanning the flames. Tread lightly! We tracked it at a high sale of $204 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

#9: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #2 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023: Issue #1 has been a massive hit and has had a heavy presence on this list for weeks. It's no surprise that it's extended to issue #2. Fans are invested now, and rumors are already swirling that the series could receive an adaptation of some sort (with nothing concrete). All eyes are on the series currently, so many fans are opting to hop aboard now, especially if they missed out on the previous book. We tracked it at a high sale of $10 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $5.

#8: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 – DIRECT SALES | DC | 1987: This book marks the first appearance of Maxwell Lord. We already had leading man Pedro Pascal play the character in Wonder Woman 1984, but there is no room for him in James Gunn's new DCU. Instead, he cast his brother Sean Gunn to play the character, which led many fans to search the aftermarket for this book. We don't know how heavily involved the character will be in the future, but a controversy is already brewing regarding the casting. It's a perfect storm for heavy aftermarket movement! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $20.

#7: GODZILLA #1 | MARVEL | 1977: During a year dominated by Oppenheimer and Barbie, Godzilla is making himself known. Godzilla Minus One has dominated the domestic box office, becoming America's biggest Japanese live-action release. That momentum caused the movie to be shown in an additional 2,500+ theaters nationwide, indicating it won't slow down anytime soon. In addition, the Godzilla fanbase got the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The American subset of Godzilla fans is feasting right now, which has led numerous fans to return to a book specifically developed to introduce Godzilla to American audiences. It worked and continues to do so almost 50 years later. We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $58.

#6: X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992: We've featured this book many times over the last year as the community eagerly awaits the release of X-Men 97'. While we wait, the fandom has used this opportunity to secure a copy of this book, featuring the first appearance of fan-favorite mutant Morph. He originally debuted in the show and captured the hearts of many. With the IP returning, fans are grabbing copies before it hits our TV screens in early 2024. Last week, we tracked it at a high sale of $162 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $25.

#5: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023: This book came out of left field and surprised everyone—a story featuring anthropomorphic animals, a quiet town, and serial killers. No one predicted it would pop off the way it has, but here we are, and people LOVE it. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy, and a current raw NM FMV of $22.

#4: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992: Again, our man Spawn pops up on this list. He's a regular aftermarket mover, and it doesn't appear that will change anytime soon. It's a heavily sought-after first appearance that's still affordable. The character has a ton of stuff to look forward to on the horizon, causing fans to continue to secure copies whenever they can. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8, and a current raw NM fair market value sits at $21.

#3: STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: KIMBERLY #1 – ICKPOT – MARKET APPRECIATION EDITION | UDON COMICS | 2023: Udon Comics has come up with quite the unconventional idea to bring more stores on board that previously neglected to carry their inventory. They began sending out a "secret variant" to said stores, which was this book. Once discovered, it was an immediate aftermarket hit. There was instant scarcity as copies slowly trickled online, with fans attempting to secure a copy as soon as they went live. There is still a giant Street Fighter fanbase, and this stylized variant from Ickpot hit all the right notes. We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $44.

#2: FEMALE FORCE: TAYLOR SWIFT #1 – PABLO MARTINENA – EBAY – DAZZLER #1 HOMAGE – ORIGINAL COSTUME | TIDALWAVE PRODUCTIONS | 2023: TidalWave Comics sure knows how to capitalize on the hype. To coincide with her 34th birthday and the event that is her ERAs tour, TidalWave Comics released a series of covers. One of which was this book, exclusive to eBay and depicting Swift as Dazzler in the original costume, an homage to Dazzler #1. It sold out almost immediately, with copies reselling on the same platform for even more money. The hype behind Taylor Swift as Dazzler has died down somewhat, but these books have repeatedly appealed to the fanbase. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

#1: FEMALE FORCE: TAYLOR SWIFT #1 – PABLO MARTINENA – DAZZLER #1 HOMAGE – NEW DAZZLER (LIMITED 100) | TIDALWAVE PRODUCTIONS | 2023: As mentioned, TidalWave Comics brought their A-game to this exclusive. Whereas our previous entry depicted Taylor Swift in the original Dazzler costume, this book features Swift in the new Dazzler get-up. That and it was more limited, with only 100 copies produced. That made it an aftermarket darling, as many fans who secured a copy of this eBay exclusive immediately put it back on the market for a higher value. They went FAST, which is another sign of how much the fans want to see Swift in the MCU. We touched on this book and its predecessor in last week's Market Report. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30.

