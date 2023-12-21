Timeless #1 Reveals the Identity of Marvel's Future Power Man (Exclusive)

The identity of the future Power Man is unveiled in a preview of Marvel's Timeless #1. The year-end one-shot is back once again to give readers a glimpse at the stories set to take place in the Marvel Universe in 2024. Previous entries in the Timeless series have teased the Fall of X, a new Iron Fist, Captain America and Winter Soldier's battle with the Outer Circle, Kang the Conqueror, and much more. The 2023 edition will take readers to the far-flung future of the Marvel Universe, where Power Man and Moon Knight wage battle.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Timeless #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Juann Cabal, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Travis Lantham. Marvel has kept the identity of this new Power Man a secret, though from covers and other promotional artwork, we know he's a Black male who has the combined powers of Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist. However, the final page of the Timeless #1 preview reveals Luke Cage has survived as the last remaining Marvel hero, and he has a grudge against the mysterious new Moon Knight, who appears to have a stranglehold on the planet.

The preview goes on to show that Earth is being orbited by a floating pyramid surrounded by an energy sphere. A caravan transports humans from Earth to this pyramid, where innocent people are trying to escape from whatever dangers have taken over the planet. Power Man walks among the people hoping for salvation, and Moon Knight's worshippers offer some lucky bystanders rewards for their loyalty. Once inside the city fortress, Power Man lowers his black hood to reveal his aged, tired face. Luke Cage is now sporting a white beard and eyelashes, but he declares that he's going to tear the cursed city to the ground.

What is Marvel's 2023 Timeless #1 about?

The description of Timeless #1 by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Juann Cabal reads, "All of time and space is threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. The Immortal Moon Knight – a nightmare borne of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu's coming tide of chaos: Power Man, the Marvel Universe's final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?"

The exclusive preview of Timeless #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 27th.