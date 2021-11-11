Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Eternals, Thor, Avengers & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week’s list for NOVEMBER 9th, 2021 from https://covrprice.com features heavy trends driven by the recent release of Marvel’s THE ETERNALS. While fans have been well aware of their inclusion into the MCU, many collectors waited to see them in action before picking up their first appearances. 4 of this week’s Top 10 have connections to the Eternals film. The recently announced WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Halloween Special for 2022 helped the 2020 first issue of the new iteration of the character land on the list. Due to a possible leak via a Dr. Strange puzzle, hints of Shuma-Gorath possibly appearing in DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS makes an entry in the #6 spot. The infamous Walmart comic packs return to stores, many featuring a variant of Moon Knight #3, the first appearance of Hunter’s Moon. That variant made it to the #10 position. The upcoming TIMELESS Marvel story event shared promotional images that resemble events that took place in 2020’s Thor #6, sharing the cover for the 2nd print that landed in the #5 position. Lastly, in the number one position, is THUMBS, a project Todd McFarlane’s newly formed TV division will be developing. Let’s get into it and cover the TOP 10 comic books that were trending last week:

#10 MOON KNIGHT #3 WALMART VARIANT | MARVEL | 2021 The infamous Walmart packs are back! Amongst this new batch includes this red variant of Moon Knight #3, the first full appearance of Dr. Badr as Moon Knight’s new adversary, Hunter’s Moon. It had a high sale of $50 for a raw copy with a current FMV of $18.

#9 THE ETERNALS #3 | MARVEL | 1976 With THE ETERNALS out, this new “wait and see” market gave all Eternals books a nice bump. This first appearance of Sersei had a high sale of $710 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $42.

#8 AVENGERS #232 NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1983 This first appearance of Eros as Starfox and his inclusion as a new member of the Avengers has cemented this book as the “go-to” issue for the character. His official inclusion into the MCU helped this newsstand copy hit an all-time high sale of $1000 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $46..

#7 STRANGE TALES #179 | MARVEL COMICS | 1969 This issue features the first appearance of Pip the Troll who, along with Starfox, has been officially introduced into the MCU. While this book was previously moving due to leaks, this confirmation helped it reach a high sale of $850 for a CGC 9.6 with a raw FMV of $68.

#6 MARVEL PREMIERE #10 | MARVEL | 1973 This issue is the first appearance of SHUMA-GORATH who is rumored to appear in DR. STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. While this leak is connected to art being used for a puzzle, it remains unconfirmed. We’ll have to wait for all the pieces to come together. Still, this sent collectors rushing online and helped it hit a high sale of $749 for a CGC 8.5 and raw FMV of $140.

#5 THOR #6 – NIC KLEIN – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2020 In the upcoming TIMELESS event from Marvel, a preview image shows Thanos wielding an infinity stone-encrusted Mjolnir. However, this premonition goes back even further to 2020’s Thor #6, where this same scene played out and was featured on this 2nd print cover. Back then, it was thought that this was Thane, the son of Thanos. Regardless, this will be a pivotal moment for Marvel in the Timeless event and will have long-lasting ramifications. This 2nd print had a high sale of $82.50 for a CGC 9.8 and a FMV of $11 raw.

#4 MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE #1 | MARVEL | 1992 The most recent trailer for Sony’s MORBIUS film was met with favorable responses and lit a fire under this first ongoing solo series. While his key appearances (first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #101 & first solo issue in Fear #20) are now very pricey, fans turned to this far more accessible (and cheap) first issue. It had a significant boost in sales with a high sale of $209.39 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $14.

#3 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 | MARVEL | 2020 Here’s the market gamble of the week. It was recently confirmed that actor Gael Garcia Bernal has been cast as Werewolf by Night for a Disney+ Halloween special (2022 of course). However, it’s unknown which version Bernal will be portraying. The options are Jake Gomez (who first appeared in this issue), Jack Russell (the original Werewolf by Night who first appearance in Marvel Spotlight #2), or perhaps a new iteration just for Disney+. The market appears to be confident that it will be the more recent Jake Gomez version, as this standard issue hit a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $30.

#2 ETERNALS #1 | MARVEL | 1976 Thanks to the new film’s release, there was a large surge of sales for Eternals #1 this week. Those who have been waiting to see the new MCU film have patiently sat out the past 3 years of rumors, confirmation, leaks, and trailers. Seeing these characters in action helped the team’s first appearance reach a high sale of $2,100 for a CGC 9.8 with a FMV of $231.

#1 THUMBS #1 | IMAGE | 2019 It was recently reported that Todd McFarlane has launched a TV Production Unit, focusing on this book by writer Sean Lewis as one of its first projects. This increase in sales helped it reach the #1 spot this week with a high sale of $281 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $21.

