Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Force, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Avengers: Twilight

We're beginning to see the dominant performance that Ultimate Spider-Man has put up over the last few weeks fade slightly. But, despite some falling numbers, it still has a tight grip on our Top Ten list. Behind the deluge of Ultimate Spider-Man covers, we have a newcomer in the Avengers (and the son of Tony Stark). Some fresh rumors propel the White Tiger onto this list for the first time, and a new cover has the community talking! Check it out on this week's Top Ten!

#10: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE C | MARVEL | 2024: Spider-Man 2099 is the most recent iteration of Spider-Man to receive the adoration of fans. That is until we got this new Ultimate Spider-Man. Still, this cover featuring the futuristic fan favorite has seen many aftermarket sales, and collectors aim to acquire these variants for issue #1. It's no surprise seeing Spider-Man 2099 garnering a lot of attention, as the fanbase was primed for it thanks to Across the Spider-Verse. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31.

#9: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: That's right, this book marks the debut of James Stark, the son of Tony Stark. He's quite different than his father, and not in the best way. He still dabbles in his father's patented antagonism, but this time, it is directly aimed at good ole Captain America. Alex Ross dominates the cover (per usual), which immediately got fans interested. Add in the first appearance of what could be a major character, and the aftermarket was moving at a solid clip. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.

#8: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – RYAN STEGMAN | MARVEL | 2024: This book has moved all over this list for good reason. The fanbase desperately wanted something, ANYTHING positive for Spider-Man and MJ. Ryan Stegmen understood the assignment, delivering a heartwarming cover that also sports the first cover appearances of Richard and May Parker. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

#7: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #9 – REGULAR | MARVEL | 1977: The hype train for Daredevil: Born Again is steadily rising. The most recent influx of hype was thanks to leaked set photos of the series, reportedly showing off White Tiger. White Tiger was the first Marvel character of Hispanic descent and also first appeared in this book. With the rumors swirling for the series already, an influx of aftermarket sales was bound to follow. We tracked it at a high sale of $109 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $27.

#6: MARVEL PREVIEWS #26 – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023: A 'first appearance' debate is quietly brewing about this book. It's a solicitation catalog featuring the new Ultimate Spider-Man on the cover. That's it. Some are now offering this book up as the true first appearance of the character, over issue #1 or Ultimate Invasion #1 2nd print. We still have a ways to go before the dust settles, but some fans aim to acquire a copy regardless. We tracked it at a high sale of $31 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#5: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL | MARVEL | 2024: J. Scott Campbell delivered some iconic Spider-Man covers when Renew Your Vows dropped. They've routinely been some of the highest-selling variants for that book. Well, Campbell has struck gold again, delivering another happy cover for the often-maligned couple. This version, as opposed to the virgin cover, is seeing more action as it's much more attainable (and affordable). We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#4: X-FORCE #48 – JOHN CASSADAY | MARVEL | 2024: John Cassaday sure knows how to get the community talking. Fans criticized this cover due to its artwork. Most believe it was purely a spoof of the recently fan-criticized Frank Miller Wolverine cover. Others are not so convinced. Regardless, we're staying out of this one and are purely reporting on the sales it experienced last week! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#3: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – COSTUME TEASE A | MARVEL | 2024: While Spider-Man 2099 has experienced an unprecedented run of success, Black Suit Spidey is still king. This book is experiencing stronger sales and higher value, mostly because it features the iconic Black Suit on the cover. You know, the one that would later go on to become Venom! We tracked it at a high sale of $119 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $73.

#2: ULTIMATE INVASION #1 2ND PRINT R.B. SILVA | MARVEL | 2023: This book is part of the three-headed beast currently brewing within the first-appearance community. Chronologically, it came first, featuring the first cover appearance of the new Ultimate Spider-Man and Peter Parker. But, it heavily flew under the radar upon release due to the underwhelming response Ultimate Invasion received. It's been a retroactive rush on this book, as no one predicted the bonanza that Ultimate Spider-Man #1 brought about upon release. It will likely be on this list until fans settle the debate, but it's slowly losing steam. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $36.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: It is stunning to see the sales this book is achieving. Typically, Cover A is all but forgotten when there is a deluge of variants garnering the fanbase's attention. That is different with this book, as it has consistently outsold other variants, typically for a higher cost as well. A few are still outshining it in terms of cost, but overall, Cover A reigns supreme! Are we witnessing a flip of consumer sentiment in real-time? Are we at an inflection point for the aftermarket, all brought about by this book? It's hard to say, but it's a fascinating time to be involved in the hobby! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $67.

