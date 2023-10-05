Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Superman: For All Seasons and a Lot of Wolverine

Some new and old books grace the list this week! We have several familiar Wolverine-related titles, with some newcomers. We cover an inspirational Superman gem and a trending new multimedia comic, Night of the Cadillacs. Dazzler receives yet another rumor boost. Heart Attack falls from the top spot but remains on the list, while some perennial all-stars like Spider-Man 2099 and Spawn hog more of the limelight. All will be covered in this week's Top Ten!

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: HEART ATTACK #1 | IMAGE | 2019 | As quickly as this book rose with confirmation that it would receive the live-action treatment, it fell off even quicker. Yet, it has made another appearance on this list. Fans can get swept up in the flurry of news that often batters the community, but projects with momentum behind them typically rise again. This book is no different, promising to bring an interesting premise from the comic page to a TV near you. The subject matter hits a little close to home, making some fans nervous. Despite that, aftermarket sales have continued to rise, along with the FMV of this book! It's still a cheap book and out there for those on the hunt! We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $13.

#9: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Maybe those T-Swift rumors were close to the mark? Just when this book looked finished riding the high of speculation, it received a shot in the arm. This past weekend, Taylor Swift was seen at the Jets vs. Chiefs game. You may think, "Yeah, she's dating Travis Kelce". You'd be correct, but other members of her posse included Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Director of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy. While this is nowhere near confirmation, it will significantly fuel the fire. It will likely be a while before we get confirmation. So, buckle in, as it appears to be on an upward trajectory again! We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $11.

#8: SUPERMAN FOR ALL SEASONS #1 | DC | 1998 | James Gunn strikes again! This book was relegated to the $5 and under bin for years, but no longer. Recently, James Gunn cited this book as one of his favorite Superman stories and an inspiration for the upcoming Superman: Legacy. It's a classic Superman story, following him through different points in life, narrated by those who affected him. Crafty creator extraordinaire James Gunn can do a lot with a story so full of heart. We tracked it at a high sale of $14 for a raw copy and a current raw VF FMV of $5. This book is all over, so keep your eyes peeled!

#7: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | It's astounding to see Spider-Man 2099 still hitting this list so far removed from his major movie debut. There are numerous reasons behind that sustained success, like collectibility, being in a movie, being awesome, etc. Those factors have culminated in the momentum behind this book, with one of the most recent reasons, the "true" first appearance debate! We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $14.

#6: NIGHT OF THE CADILLACS #1 – CVR A PRIOR | SCOUT COMICS | 2021 | Per the Hollywood Reporter, yet another deep-cut comic is receiving an adaptation. Ex Posse Studios and Scout Comics have teamed up with Sony to produce an adaptation featuring a member of a vampire gang running off with a human woman. That's the bare minimum you need to know, and we encourage you to dive down the rabbit hole-it's worth it. Along with the digital adaptation, we're receiving a comic adaptation called Lip Stick Cliqa from Scout Comics later this year. Both books are available as of this writing over at https://www.scoutcomics.com/! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $6.

#5: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Well, we have eyes on those Spawn skins set to appear in the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 battle pass, and they're sweet! Not just one skin, however, but 8, 2 of which were Al Simmons himself. That had fans returning to the original in this book. It's the arguable King of the Aftermarket, routinely selling well every year. It remains a cheap, plentiful, timeless key book that fans love to revisit. We tracked it at a high sale of $193 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $31.

#4: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This book marked the first appearance of Hellverine. You read that right: Wolverine is imbued with the Spirit of Vengeance! It was an aftermarket darling immediately, rocketing Wolverine to S-Tier in the Marvel Universe. It already had hype before it dropped, which only increased as those who missed it at the LCS scoured the aftermarket. But fret not. A 2nd print is soon to hit shelves! We tracked it at a high sale of $29 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $23.

#3: ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #1 | MARVEL | 2015 | We saw issue #2 spiking a few weeks ago, and now it's this book's turn! It's the debut of X-23 as Wolverine in the classic costume, and it's seeing a spike after another Deadpool 3 rumor hit the internet. It was reported that Marvel was working to bring Daphne Keen, X-23 from LOGAN, onto the project before the strike derailed talks. The strike is over, and fans eagerly await to know if that rumor is true. While they wait, they opted to hit the aftermarket in search of this book, as it's already been rumored there would be multiple cameos featuring Wolverine's from the Multiverse. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.

#2: VOID RIVALS #4 – KAREN S. DARBOE – SPOILER (1:25) | IMAGE | 2023 | Void Rivals has been a smash hit, and that's just leading up to the release and crossover partner Transformers #1. Fans of the series got a treat with this book, featuring Shockwave front and center. He's got a new design, but those who know the original series know this is one bad bot! Robert Kirkman is delivering, and fans are showing their continued support on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 pre-sale copy and a current raw NM FMV of $65.

#1: WOLVERINE #37 – GREG CAPULLO – VIRGIN (1 PER STORE) | MARVEL | 2023 | Greg Capullo is a legend in the community. He's delivered countless timeless covers, but few and far between for Marvel. He's back with a vengeance for this one per-store variant, and with the success issue #36 has been, this book looks to topple it. It's cooled slightly, as copies were snapped up from the aftermarket, but some are still willing to pay the price. If you're a fan of Wolverine or Capullo, this book has both in spades! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $59.

