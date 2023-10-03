DC Drops Two Surprising Smallville Easter Eggs

Smallville remains something special in the TV space, both as a superhero adaptation and as a teen drama hit. The long-running series reinvented the DC mythos for a whole new generation — and it looks like two unexpected elements of that have made their way into the pages of DC's comics. Spoilers for Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #2, from Joanne Starer, Natacha Bustos, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ariana Maher below! Only look if you want to know! Early on in the zany story of Welcome to Smallville #2, Beatriz da Costa / Fire is shown trying to get her superhero fight club off of the ground, fighting Ambush Bug in hopes of turning it into a viral video. The fight is taking place in the Kawatche Caves, which Tam, a hairdresser working at Bea and Tora Olafdotter / Ice's hair salon, acknowledges are sacred ground. The Kawatche Caves, which have not been canonized in DC's mainline comics prior to this storyline, were introduced in Smallville's early seasons as a key part of the origin story of Clark Kent / Superman (Tom Welling). Throughout the caves, paintings could be seen telling the myth of Naman and Sageeth, which proved to predict the rivalry between Clark and his greatest foe — which, depending on who you ask, could either be Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) or Davis Bloome / Doomsday (Sam Witwer).

(Photo: DC)

Later on in the issue, Tora and her new friend Rocky are bringing a stack of books to the local hospital, in order to read to the sick children. The hospital bares an uncanny resemblance to the exterior shot of the hospital frequently shown on Smallville.

(Photo: DC)

What Is Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville About?

In Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville to lie low following their extremely public and utterly disastrous mission in Baltimore, and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance. Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the hell outta dodge and back on the Super Hero circuit—including challenging the DC Universe's biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville!

"Ultimately this is a book about Fire and Ice's friendship," Starer told ComicBook.com in a recent exclusive interview. "There's action, and comedy, and romance, but any story about Fire and Ice is going to be about their ride-or-die relationship. Working with an all-female team, I know we've all experienced that, that very special and unique bond. Your romantic partner fulfills a need in your life, but your best girlfriend, that's a different—and sometimes an even more important—relationship. It can outlast any other relationship in your life and be the repository for all your deepest feelings and insecurities. So having a team that understands that and will treat it with care is so important."

