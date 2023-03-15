Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include The Punisher, Secret Wars, and The Good Asian

Con season is among us! An awesome 1970s Batman blank cover hits our list as fans prepare for the gamut of conventions. Damian Wayne, Black-Suit Spider-Man, Julia Carpenter, and The Good Asian all make a comeback this week. A retailer incentive homage cover has a neat combination of Marvel and Disney (Hyuck, Smash!). The recent announcement of Bernthal's return has started moving Punisher books again, trending legendary battles against Wolverine and Daredevil. Our number two spot goes to a character from Tosin's background, who makes her cover debut on a second printing. Finally, our top spot continues to go to the same book… three weeks in a row!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 – VITALE MANGIATORDI – DISNEY100 HULK – B&W (1:100) | MARVEL | 2023 | Disney comic covers have become a hot commodity in recent years. Celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary, classic Disney characters have replaced their traditional superhero brethren on classic Marvel covers. This homage shows Goofy hulking out to the classic INCREDIBLE HULK #1 cover. What makes this cover even more attractive to collectors is the B&W color scheme and the high ratio retailer incentive (1:100). We tracked it at a high sale of $169 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $89.

#9: THE GOOD ASIAN #1 | IMAGE | 2021 | As previously noted, this Eisner-award-winning book is getting a live adaptation. That news has kept this issue in the top ten lists for its second week, perhaps due to being one of the more accessible top ten keys to obtain. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $14.

#8: BATMAN #655 | DC | 2006 | Damian Wayne is headed to the DC Universe, and anticipation is high! So high that fans have been picking up enough copies of Damian's first appearance to continue propelling it into our top lists. While this appearance is only a cameo, it has been in a tie-breaking race with Damian's full appearance in issue #656. As of now, #655 is the preferred key when it comes to Damian's first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $330 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $64.

#7: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984 | Once again, we see this iconic cover on our top ten list. While the MCU's Secret Wars is still three years away, there are already tons of fan theories about the film's direction. The most prevalent theory is that Spider-Man will be receiving his symbiote suit. This key issue will continue to appear on the list for the next couple of years, especially when more information on the film's story is released. In the meantime, we tracked it at a high sale of $831 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $186.

#6: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #7 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1984 | Industry insider, Jeff Sneider, has shared information that Sydney Sweeney would portray the second version of Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter. This has been a rumor for quite some time; however, Sneider has been a reliable source of information in the past. While this is not confirmed, there is more merit to the baseless rumors of the past. Yet, why does IMDB list Dakota Johnson as Julia Carpenter? Sydney's character name remains blank. What's also interesting is while this rumor is trending, IMDB also lits Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon. If legit, that bit of information is flying way under the radar. We tracked it at a high sale of $270 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $16.

#5: THE PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL #6 | MARVEL | 1989 | Jon Bernthal is back! After over five years, Bernthal makes his triumphant return to the MCU through the Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series. This announcement has spiked interest in a variety of Punisher books. There are several theories about where Punisher would pop up through the MCU. One of the more popular theories is Punisher appears in the rated-R film Deadpool 3. While it would be a dream come true to watch Hugh Jackman's Wolverine go face-to-face with Bernthal's Punisher, there is currently no evidence to support this theory. That doesn't stop fans from buying into their first battle! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#4: DAREDEVIL #183 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1982 | With Bernthal's return, it is a guarantee that we will see Punisher and Daredevil meet once more. However, will this meeting be friendly cooperation or another grudge match of warring moralities? If we follow collector's buying trends, speculation leans towards the latter. Now that Punisher has returned, fans are ready for classic Frank Castle rage… but who will be on the receiving end? Only time will tell! We tracked it at a high sale of $295 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $25.

#3: BATMAN #357 – BLANK – FACSIMILE | DC | 2023 | Con season is here! As the artists and celebrities line up, collectors prepare their comics for signings and remarks. For fans of Batman, this recently released blank sketch cover is the perfect cover for a signature. It is a great blank cover with a classic 1970s Batman and DC logo. We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $11.

#2: WAKANDA #4 – 2ND PRINT | MARVEL | 2023 | In 2022, Tosin Oduye took the comic book world by storm. Within a few months, his first appearance skyrocketed to astronomical values. This past week, we saw the first cover appearance of Kime, a character related closely to Tosin. Will her character's cover appearance continue the same trend? For now, this second printing is pulling a ton of heat! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $11.

#1: DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 – JUAN FERREYRA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Dream Spider is a powerhouse! Dream Spider (aka Crystal Catawnee) has dominated in the number-one spot three weeks in a row. While there is a minuscule downward trend this week, there are no significant signs that this book is slowing down. Fans have put their money on the future of Dream Spider and continue to keep her book as the top seller each week! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 NM raw with a current NM FMV of $14.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 3/13/23! Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems. With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!