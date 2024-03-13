Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Ultimate X-Men, Spider-Verse, and Pearl

You'd be hard-pressed to look over this list and avoid an Ultimate title. Yes, the Ultimate Universe is still everywhere, and that's a good thing. It's healthy for the industry, your LCS, and collectors alike. Heck, we even got a new Ultimate title last week! Despite market domination, ole reliable (AKA Spawn) pops up on the list while the newest member of the Weapon X program continues to garner fans. Titles propelled by optioned IP fell hard this week, but we still see a hanger-on in Pearl. Welcome new and old members alike to this week's Top Ten!

#10: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – CHAD WAYNE HARDIN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Of the numerous "Alternate reality" versions of Spider-Man, Weapon VII (8) might be the coolest. First appearing in this book and rocking the aesthetic straight out of the 90s, the community quickly embraced Weapon VII. Through his scrap with Wolverine, sick punchlines, and bizarre eyes, this book has maintained market share despite the Ultimate Universe doing its best to bury it. We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11.

#9: ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 – AKA (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Maystorm has been garnering a ton of hype over the past few months, and it's no surprise to see her depicted front and center as arguably the most recognizable face of this new band of X-Men (though, oddly, she doesn't appear in the issue). What Peach Momoko is crafting is worth paying attention to, as it's different than what most collectors are used to from Marvel and DC. Fans are keeping their eye on this book and have had a solid chance at snagging a copy from their LCS, with rumors that printing/orders will be much higher than for the other Ultimate titles. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $20.

#8: PEARL #1 | DC | 2018: Per Variety, Amazon is adapting this badass IP about a tattoo artist who moonlights as an assassin. Brian Michael Bendis signed a first-look deal with Amazon recently, and with their track record of creator involvement for adaptations (IE, Invincible), the fanbase could be in for a treat. This previously underrated book is firmly on the radar for new and old fans, and the aftermarket reflects that. We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $8.

#7: ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 | MARVEL | 2023: A foundational issue for the new Ultimate Universe, this book has been stable and selling well. It sports cameo appearances from Maystorm and Black Panther, so it's got enough going for it. It hasn't held the spotlight like some of the other Ultimate titles, but it has been a solid pivot book for those looking to break into the new Ultimate Universe without breaking the bank. We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30.

#6: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – SURPRISE | MARVEL | 2024: This book marks the debut of Weapon VIII (8) and the first battle with ole Weapon X (10). He even steals Wolverine's iconic line! The swagger and style were an immediate hit with collectors, as was this book. Marvel surprised LCS and collectors alike with this variant, sending 1-3 copies to comic shops. Typically, we see the Surprise variants as one per store, but this was a welcome change of pace as more collectors have snagged a copy! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $43.

#5: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992: Well, hello, it's your routine Spawn #1 entry! It's been a mainstay of our lists for years, and this year is no different. It's routinely the king of the aftermarket but warrants special highlight after a massive CGC 9.9 sale of $3,720 last week. However, that's not even the only CGC 9.9 sale this year, as another sold for $4,800 in January. For a book that's tough to get in higher grades, seeing two sell this early in the year is wild! We tracked it at a high sale of $3,720 for a CGC 9.9 and a current raw NM FMV of $32.

#4: ULTIMATE X-MEN #1 – PEACH MOMOKO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Despite being the newest addition to the revamped Ultimate Universe, this book hasn't seen the same traction as Spider-Man and Black Panther. Granted, there's no true first appearance in this, though issue #2 hints at Maystorm's official first full appearance. There's also some debate over the lineup missing our favorite core characters, but overall, it has plenty of fans (and Armor is pretty awesome). It's doing something different than typical comics (if you're a manga fan, check it out). Another theory is Marvel caught on to the Ultimate hype and opted to print a TON of copies, enabling collectors to get it from their LCS when they had previously resorted to heavy online sales. Regardless, that's good for collectors and LCS alike! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $7.

#3: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: The launch of the Ultimate Universe has been a staggering success. Spider-Man got the ball rolling, and then this book came along, introducing the new Ultimate Black Panther and keeping the momentum going. Week after week, there was a flurry of sales, constant social media threads tracking the book, and healthy aftermarket chatter. That's begun to slow, some, as more copies inevitably reach the hands of eager collectors. Some will opt to retain it on their PC, leading to less copies trading overall. Still, what this book has achieved is phenomenal! We tracked it at a high sale of $106 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

#2: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: The trajectory of this book has been nothing short of impressive for a modern comic. It's topped charts for weeks, and it has finally seen a pullback. NM FMV dropped nearly $40 last week, while sales volume was nearly identical. It's set the market on fire, but most things run their course in due time. For some collectors itching to get a copy of their own, it's becoming more attainable. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $88.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Issue #1 continues to maintain a high FMV, but that's becoming expected at this point. It's the point of entry for the new Ultimate Universe for many fans. Still, issue #2 is no slouch in the aftermarket, holding the top spot three weeks in a row. It was a little more prevalent and is also a key book, sporting the first full in-story appearance of Earth-6160 Spider-Man and Shocker. That, and it sports an engaging story and a wicked cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $17 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $12.