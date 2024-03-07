DC Just Dropped One of the Most Obscure The Flash Easter Eggs Ever

The mantle of The Flash has been worn by a number of identities over the years — and one of the most specific ones yet has officially been made canon. Spoilers for Jay Garrick: The Flash #5 from Jeremy Adams, Diego Olortegui, Cluis Guerrero, and Steve Wands below! Only look if you want to know! Part of the issue sees Jay Garrick / The Flash and Judy Garrick / The Boom travel to Brazil, in order to visit with Pieter Cross / Dr. Mid-Nite. When Pieter flags them down in a crowd, he refers to Jay as "Joel Ciclone" — an alias he was apparently, in canon, given because he was "as fast as a cyclone."

In actuality, the name Joel Ciclone has a much odder tie to Jay Garrick's mythos, as it is the civilian name he was given when his Golden Age comics were published in Brazil. While it remains unclear why this initial change was made in the international translation, DC canonizing it does add a fun little detail for fans.

What Is Jay Garrick: The Flash About?

In Jay Garrick: The Flash, it's hard being a parent, especially when your kid is a speedster! Jay Garrick has been reunited with his long lost daughter, Judy, but figuring out how to connect with her is proving to be difficult. They'll need to work to find common ground when a mission that started in Jay's early days as the Flash comes roaring to today. But will The Flash and The Boom be able to thwart a plan that's been in the works for decades?! The series is part of the "New Golden Age" launch that has (thus far) also included Justice Society of America, Stargirl: The Lost Children, Green Lantern: Alan Scott, and Wesley Dodds: The Sandman.

"It's long past time that the heroes of the Justice Society had their own titles again," Geoff Johns said in a statement when the series was first announced. "At the same time, they had to be special, important, and emotional stories, each one exploring character, revealing secrets, and introducing new heroes and villains to the DC Universe. Tim has crafted a beautiful and shocking origin story for Alan's greatest enemy, the Golden Age Red Lantern, that is both heartbreaking and inspiring. Jeremy has created a fun, emotional adventure celebrating the reunion of Jay Garrick with his long lost daughter, Judy, set firmly in the DC Universe of today and Rob will present a mystery tale of The Golden Age Sandman's earliest days through the lens of Oppenheimer. These three series will all tie back into Justice Society of America and a few other titles we've got brewing."

