Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Pearl, and the Ultimate Universe

The ultimate universe is still going strong! Ultimate Spider-Man returns to the top of our list, joined by the Ultimate Black Panther. There are also several returning covers, like the first appearances of Tony Stark's son and Mr. Sinister. Hype for Deadpool 3 is still driving strong sales for a certain rumored telepathic X-Men villain. Speaking of the X-Men, the highly anticipated X-Men '97 series will debut soon, and it has led to a renewed interest in the comic book from the original series. A new version of Spider-Man also returns as a result of the Weapon Plus program. The secret variant of this issue is making waves! Our newest top ten spotlight goes to a property from Brian Michael Bendis, which is currently being developed as a series for Amazon!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: X-MEN #221 | MARVEL | 1987: We're less than three weeks away from the debut of X-Men '97! Fans initially thought this project was the first to involve mutants in the MCU. However, showrunner Beau DeMayo took to Instagram to confirm that it has no connections to the MCU. The first two episodes debut on March 20th and fans are hyped! Last year, we learned that Mr. Sinister will return as a featured villain in the series, and collectors have been scooping up his first appearance since then. As we get closer to the day, more of these are likely to move. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $48.

#9: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. This statement couldn't be more wrong when looking at Tony Stark's son, James. While he officially debuted in this issue, it wasn't until issue 3 that we saw his own Iron Man armor. In this world, James Stark runs the cyberpunk future alongside his mentor, Kyle Jarvis (aka the Red Skull). With the positive reception of the Disney+ series What If?, there could be a time when we see the debut of the villainous James in the MCU. On the smallest chance that that occurs, fans have already been scooping up his first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for an NM raw copy and a current NM FMV of $18.

#8: X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992: Harley Quinn debuted in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series episode, "Joker's Favor". She became an instant hit, and it didn't take long before she was featured in more episodes and then jumped to her first comic appearance. Morph follows a similar role but is a bit less popular. His character was first created for the X-Men Animated Series, killed off in the first episode, and brought back to life by Mr. Sinister. Morph eventually migrated to comic books and has been a staple member of the X-Men. As we get ready for the new series, fans are grabbing this easily attainable key. We tracked it at a high sale of $190 for a CGC 9.8, and a raw NM FMV of $13.

#7: PEARL #1 – MALEEV | DC | 2018: Brian Michael Bendis and illustrator Michael Gaydos brought to life a tattoo artist assassin. It is an intriguing concept, and Bendis has a huge following. This book has not been a high mover in the past few years. However, as with most books these days, a recent announcement has sparked a renewed fire of interest. Bendis and Gaydos have begun working with showrunner Chris Collins to produce a TV show for Amazon. Following this announcement, we have seen an increase in sales in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $7.

#6: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – CHAD WAYNE HARDIN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: You would not be wrong in thinking that this was a 90s X-Men cover. It has all the bells and whistles from that era. Chad Hardin brings back an artistic nostalgia with bold lines and exaggerated features that made 90s covers so dynamic. This book is also the first appearance of Weapon VIII, the predecessor to Weapon X, and spends most of the book hunting down an escaped Wolverine. This book has steadily picked up in value in only two weeks since its release. We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

#5: NEW X-MEN #114 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001: The Deadpool 3 trailer debuted to many enthused fans. The anticipation of the movie was high before, but the trailer took it to an all-new level. As fans dig through the trailer, they discover evidence to support rumors and theories that have been floating around. In the case of Cassandra Nova, many fans are speculating that the bald head emerging from the shadows was the villainess. This was enough to breathe new life into this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $17.

#4: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: The initial aftermarket values for this book were staggering. After the recent success of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1, Black Panther was hot on the heels of the hype. The aftermarket value soared, and it recently started to taper off. With the decrease in value, a large number of collectors were likely waiting for the price to drop before securing their copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.

#3: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – SURPRISE | MARVEL | 2024: As mentioned earlier, this book is the debut of Weapon VIII, a spider-powered individual that existed before Weapon X (Wolverine). While his debut is featured on the cover by Chad Hardin, this variant is outpacing the cover appearance. If there is one thing that collectors love, it is rarity. And this book was not an open-order book. Instead, it was a surprise variant that Marvel sent to comic shops. Local comic shops received 1-3 copies of the variant to sell to customers, making it much harder to find in the wild! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $41.

#2: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Unlike ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1, this book continues to rise in value. The aftermarket has gone insane with the amount of heat on this book! Really, this is a testament to the popularity of Spider-Man. Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men could not keep up with the friendly neighborhood web-slinger! We tracked it at a high sale of $240 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $125.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: While the value of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 is soaring to the moon, fans are picking up the rest of the series. While the first issue doesn't show signs of dropping in value, this second issue is much more attainable. It is a fair value and it is still a key book. The book features the full in-story appearance of Earth-6160 Spider-Man and Shocker. This book is pulling its weight by taking the number one spot without relying on any MCU news; just damn good storytelling! We tracked it at a high sale of $16 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $14.