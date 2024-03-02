Frankenstein Gets New Comic Reboot From Skybound

Skybound's Universal Monsters line is continuing to grow. The publisher has unveiled a new Frankenstein series, offering an updated take on one of the most popular monster movies ever released. Written and drawn by Michael Walsh, the series will follow suit with Skybound's Dracula and Creature From the Black Lagoon comics in that it will be four issues long.

"The story of Dr. Frankenstein and his poor, misunderstood monster is one of the most recognizable and influential horror tales ever told… It's also one of my favorites," Walsh said in a press release announcing the book's arrival. "The original 1931 film from Universal Pictures is a continuing inspiration for my art and storytelling, so, as you can imagine, I was honored to be able to play in that sandbox."

BIG NEWS! I'll be writing and drawing the new Universal Monsters FRANKENSTEIN comic, coming from @Skybound this August. Fans of Frankenstein, new and old, will love this one. Check out the full announcement at the link, AMA! https://t.co/bnRNWoHo7U pic.twitter.com/rNMSsHQn3o — Michael Walsh (@Mister_Walsh) February 29, 2024

According to a synopsis provided by Skybound, the story will follow Dr. Henry Frankenstein as he robs the grave of a police officer, only to run into the officer's son still grieving over his dead father.

"Trying to tell an original story while staying true to the canon of that film was an exciting yet daunting prospect," Walsh added. "It's been some of the most fun I've had making comic books, and I know that fans of Frankenstein and horror will have a blast experiencing these characters and iconic scenes like never before."

"Michael Walsh's take on Frankenstein feels like a comic book classic in the making," concluded Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "While each issue stands alone as its own vignette, in a way that only he can, Michael has brilliantly sewn together a brand-new perspective which both lovingly adapts the Universal Pictures film and breathes new life into one of the most important horror stories of all-time."

It's the third series under the new licensing deal between Universal and Skybound. Dracula concluded earlier this year with an updated take on Creature From the Black Lagoon set to hit comic stores this summer.

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #1 is set for release on August 28th.