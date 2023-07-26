Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Transformers, Invincible, and X-Men

SDCC has come and gone, and hot dang, did it influence the market this week. To be expected, but we're seeing more exclusives make the list than movie news or trailers shaking the list (well, except for a few)! Refreshing, to say the least. Without further adieu, let's dive in and highlight some of these exceptional books on this week's Top Ten!

#10: INVINCIBLE #2 – ROSE BESCH – 2023 SDCC – 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | IMAGE | 2023 | It's been two years since season one of Invincible. The beloved comic series roped in a new audience with its exceptional animated adaptation, and the IP is only growing. This past week at SDCC, we finally got a teaser for Season 2 before it was released to the masses. That, and a spectacular Atom Eve special episode. Queue the run on this book, an anime-style depiction by fan-favorite artist Rose Besch and a 20th-anniversary edition featuring the pink badass that is Atom Eve! Limited to one per person at the convention (and an unknown print run), it sold out fast! We tracked 19 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 123%, with a high sale of $130 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $95.

#9: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | The legs on this book are quite astounding, so much so some may swear it has eight of them! While it's slipping down the list, it's still stubbornly sticking as fans continue to see Across the Spider-Verse and exit the theatre opting to pick up the first solo series spotlighting the now resurgent fan-favorite character of Spider-Man 2099. Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, played a massive role in the film and is prepared to be a significant player in Part 2. While his first appearance has fallen by the wayside, collectors continue scoping up his first solo outing, an affordable and prevalent key. We tracked 26 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 100%, with a high sale of $230 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#8: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 – J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 2023 SDCC – PHOTO BOOTH SECRET COVER (LIMITED 2000) | MARVEL | 2023 | This book was touted as the big reveal as to why MJ and Peter went their separate ways. That, combined with issue #26 marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Gwen Stacy. It already had a lot going for it, then you toss in a J. Scott Campbell cover, limited to 2k copies, and make it an SDCC exclusive, and bam, you have a highly sought-after book. We tracked 31 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 89%, with a high sale of $172 (pre-sale) for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $103.

#7: CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 – JOE QUESADA – 2023 SDCC – MARVEL FANFARE PANEL – B&W VIRGIN | MARVEL | 2023 | Of course, Marvel would have a heavy presence at SDCC. Their fanfare panel provides fans with news, updates, trailers, upcoming movie tidbits, and exclusive merch. This Quesada Captain America variant was one of them, and boy, did he deliver for the seminal release of the 750th issue. If you're a fan of Cap and specifically AVENGERS: ENDGAME, as many reading this are, it piqued your interest as it did with many a collector on the aftermarket. We tracked 13 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 217%, with a high sale of $250 for an NM raw copy and a current NM FMV of $120.

#6: VOID RIVALS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – 2023 SDCC | IMAGE | 2023 | Void Rivals is the new sensation in the comic community. It had a highly secretive variant when issue #1 dropped that would have spoiled the reveal on the final page. Well, they're not shy about it now and have that epic secret front and center for all to see. In the day and age of the internet, where a spoiler lurks around every corner, there is no reason to be secretive any longer with this IP. One of its major selling points was a connected universe between Transformers, G.I. Joe, and other titles. They sure got that point across with this awesome issue. We tracked 29 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 101%, with a high sale of $94 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $78.

#5: BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | Per ComicBook, the nostalgia trip that is The Biker Mice from Mars is set to return to the small screen! Not only that but Ryan Reynolds is also attached to the project! We mentioned last time we highlighted this book that it would receive a new series and toy line, and recently at SDCC, the new toy line from the Nacelle Company made its debut, and they're fantastic. That jolted the community into picking up the first issue of this brief comic run. We tracked 11 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 275%, with a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#4: UNCANNY X-MEN #266 | MARVEL | 1990 | This book has been central to the first appearance debate for weeks. With rumors Channing Tatum will finally portray Gambit in the upcoming Deadpool 3, it's par for the course. But these are still just rumors. That hasn't stopped the community from bringing this debate back to the forefront and spotlighting this book, his long-accepted first appearance, and his first cover appearance. Despite appearing in 15 panels across nine pages, speaking, and being called by name in X-Men Annual #14, this book is still Gambit's "official" first appearance. For now, at least. We tracked 29 copies sold at a 7-day trend of 109%, with a high sale of $750 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $199.

#3: SPAWN #1 – PUPPETEER LEE – 2023 SDCC | IMAGE | 2023 | The Toddfather used the backdrop of SDCC to reveal two new Spawn series titles. Fans went wild, as they love them some Spawn. But do you know what they love more? They love incredible and coveted variants for the titular anti-hero, especially from hot new artists like Puppeteer Lee. There was a run on this book at SDCC, and it is now the highlight of the convention sought by a community at large unable to attend, who want their hands on it! We tracked 45 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 140%, with a high sale of $150 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $100.

#2: TRANSFORMERS #1 – 2023 SDCC – B&W | IMAGE | 2023 | We mentioned the expanded universe that Void Rivals ushered in. Transformers are a part of that, or some might argue, the focal point of it. Now that Transformers is firmly back in the Image Comics fold and under the Robert Kirkman Skybound imprint, fans are excited to see what comes next. To start, they got this B&W variant featuring our boy Optimus Prime, an homage to Void Rivals that appeared further up this list. We tracked 17 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 383%, with a high sale of $200 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $105.

#1: TRANSFORMERS #1 – 2023 SDCC | IMAGE | 2023 | Well, you saw the B&W version of this cover, and now you get the full-color spread. Transformers are set to receive some much-needed attention under the guidance of Robert Kirkman. This has fans thrilled, as the man has delivered some of the best comic titles in modern history in The Walking Dead and Invincible. The excitement has been building for months leading up to the release of this book, and with a slew of SDCC-exclusive variants to choose from, the community has crowned their pick. It saw the highest movement out of any SDCC-exclusive book on our list and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. We tracked 65 copies sold, at a 7-day trend of 100%, with a high sale of $94 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $70.

