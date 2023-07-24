DC to Introduce Female Version of Hush, Called Shush

One of the DC Universe's most terrifying villains is getting a surprising successor. During this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, DC announced plans to debut a new villain named Shush, who will be appearing in October's Batman and Robin #2. Yes, you read that right — Shush will be some sort of female version of Tommy Elliot / Hush, whose animosity towards Bruce Wayne / Batman has fueled countless stories, including the landmark Batman: Hush storyline.

While there's no telling what Shush's real identity is, much less if and how she might have an actual tie to Hush, it sounds like her arrival will have a great impact on the world of Damian Wayne / Robin. The newly-released October 2023 solicitations revealed the first official look at Shush, which you can check out below.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 variant cover by KAEL NGU

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Introducing Shush. Who does she work for? And how have they turned one of Batman's greatest tools against him? Urban Jungle continues as the father and son dynamic duo are on the deadly case! But first, Damian must deal with…his first day of school?!

What Is Batman and Robin About?

The new Batman and Robin series, which will launch in September, will be from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Simone Di Meo. In Batman and Robin, after Batman vs. Robin and Lazarus Planet, Bruce and Damian Wayne are back together again, investigating mysterious new cases and monsters in Gotham!

What Is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, including Batman and Robin. The relaunch also includes a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman, with new titles including Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Birds of Prey, Fire and Ice: Welcome to Metropolis, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of the first details surrounding the debut of DC's Shush in the pages of Batman and Robin? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Batman and Robin #2 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, October 10th.