Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wolverine and James Gunn's DCU

Oh, what a week for casting announcements, new trailers, hot books, and epic bowl cuts! With SDCC finally, here, we're bound to be inundated with new information to satisfy our nerdy cravings. Well, the internet has been delivering in a big way, and the market is shaking! We'll skip the long-winded intro and dive into this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – JIM LEE – REGULAR | DC | 2006 | James Gunn has confirmed that Blue Beetle is part of the new rebooted DCU proper. That's good because fans have been all over this book, the first appearance of Jaime Reyes as Blue Beetle, for a while now. It would cast the film's relevance in doubt if it were just a lame duck before moving on to a rebooted universe. Fear not, dear comic fam, as Blue Beetle is here to stay! We tracked it at a high sale of $223 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $42.

#9: THE TERRIFICS #1 | DC | 2018 | Back in March, James Gunn shared a pic on Twitter of the Terrifics. Many speculated at the time an announcement would soon follow that the team would get the live-action treatment. Then, it went quiet, and people mostly forgot about the first team appearance of the Terrifics. However, team members Mister Terrific and Metamorpho were recently cast in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. Now, fans are speculating once again that a live-action adaptation could be in the works, and this book is getting attention. We tracked it at a high sale of $42 for a CGC 9.2 copy and a VF FMV of $9.

#8: HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2008 | The last time we featured this book, the fans were tearing apart a behind-the-scenes photo of Harrison Ford with ripped pants. Now, all the news coming out indicates the film has ground to a halt as Disney facilitates their next move. Oh, and it got a new title. Moving from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World has the community waiting to see how it plays out and what the title change could mean for the film. Still, fans are pumped to see Harrison Ford potentially play Red Hulk, seeing as he still has all the moves in the new Indiana Jones film. We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $64.

#7: EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4 – TAKASHI OKAZAKI (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | If we didn't receive so much information regarding the future of the DCU recently, this book may have held the top spot! Since its release, fans have been all about this highly-rated series. Add a couple of first appearances in Venom-Noir, plant-based symbiote Flora, and a manga version of Venom in Necroko, and people keep seeking it out. While sales are down dramatically this week, folks are willing to pay more, and fans are still in search of the awesome Okazaki 1:25 variant that features Necroko for the world to see! We tracked it at a high sale of $205 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $173.

#6: KNIGHT TERRORS #1 – IVAN REIS – DARKEST HOUR NEON INK – ERROR | DC | 2023 | Who doesn't love recalled books? We saw it recently with W0rldtr33, and now this book. Though, this one doesn't hide a dead body with its error, just a mishap with some colors being brown instead of bright green. Regardless, with the revitalization of horror books, a sprinkle of Batman, and a pinch of being recalled, you have a book the masses are after! We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for a raw copy.

#5: GREEN LANTERN #59 | DC | 1968 | And there we have it, folks, a new iteration of Green Lantern will be coming to the screen! Nathan Fillion is set to play Guy Gardner, the man with the infamous bowl cut! And the bowl cut is coming, too (thank the comic overlords). Whether it was news of his appearance or the fact the bowl cut is coming, the first appearance of Guy Gardner has shot into the spotlight! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,350 for a CGC 9.2 and a raw VG FMV of $235.

#4: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #57 | DC | 1964 | Metamorpho, who first appeared in this book, is getting the big screen treatment! He will be played by none other than Anthony Carrigan, most recently of Netlfix's "Barry" in the upcoming Superman: Legacy. Before that, he was known to many as Victor Zsasz from Gotham. It's not the first time Mr. Carrigan has been affiliated with a DC IP, and fans are pumped he's back for more! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,780 for a CGC 9.2 copy and a raw VG FMV of $155.

#3: WOLVERINE #88 – DELUXE EDITION | MARVEL | 1994 | While many are upset by the halting of Deadpool 3 due to the writer's strike, the fandom got a little tease of what's to come. The internet lit up when photos of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in costume as Deadpool and Wolverine leaked on social. Naturally, many hit the aftermarket to secure the first direct meeting—and first battle!—of the two characters! When it was announced Deadpool 3 would feature Jackman returning to his legendary role, this book was on fire. Well, the heat is back, baby! We tracked it at a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $82.

#2: JSA SECRET FILES & ORIGINS #1 | DC | 1999 | Once again, we dive into news for the upcoming Superman: Legacy. James Gunn got the community's blood pumping when he announced the actors who would be portraying several heroes in the film. One of which was Hawkgirl, who will be portrayed by Isabel Merced. This book features the first appearance of the second Hawkgirl, Kendra Saunders. Gunn neglected to mention WHICH Hawkgirl would be portrayed, but the community said to hell with it and zeroed in on this book. It's a cheap key that could see a lot of growth if the movie hits, despite the fact we've already got a live-action Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl in DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV show. We tracked it at a high sale of $205 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#1: MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #95 | MARVEL | 1991 | This book went from a $1 bin mainstay to our #1 spot! Its claim to fame is that it's the origin of Wolverine's famous yellow and blue costume. As many are undoubtedly aware, set photos were released showing Hugh Jackman in full yellow and blue glory, and we mean it's GLORIOUS. The fanbase has been clamoring for the look for years, and it appears we shall finally get it. Of course, we've been teased before, but it appears for real this time. That immediately put this book on the map, as numerous fans aimed to acquire this cheap "key." We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a raw VF FMV of $6.

