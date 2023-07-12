Superman: Legacy: Anthony Carrigan Breaks Silence on DC Casting

After bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker to life, James Gunn has now set his sights on Superman: Legacy, the first film that is part of his and Peter Safran's reset of the DC Universe. The ensemble cast for Legacy is beginning to take shape, and it has proved to have some genuinely unexpected choices so far. The latest announcement arrived on Tuesday, with Barry star Anthony Carrigan confirmed to be playing Rex Mason / Metamorpho. Carrigan is no stranger to the DC space, playing Victor Zsasz on Fox's Gotham and Mist on two episodes of The Flash, but it sounds like he is excited to be playing a new character on the big screen.

"I'm gobsmacked," Carrigan revealed in a recent interview with Deadline. "I think it's just such an exciting new chapter, and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone's socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it's just going to be so much fun."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I'm honored to be playing this part, and I'm playing a hero," Carrigan continued. "So, on top of everything, that's pretty rad."

Carrigan also teased how his own personal journey will influence his Metamorpho performance, and how he's trying to not get "freaked out" by the magnitude of Legacy.

"I certainly think that at least in the source material, Metamorpho, when he was transformed into his superhero state, I think he was very reluctant to have it because he felt like he was a freak and he felt like he was no longer who he was," Carrigan explained. "I can certainly kind of relate to that, in terms of my alopecia. So, that's definitely something that I'll be channeling and am excited to bring to the character itself."

"Especially with something of this magnitude, it can be very easy to get in your head and get psyched out," Carrigan added. "But at the end of the day, you just try to find truth with the character, and align yourself as much as you can with what you're saying, and try not to forget your lines."

(Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, DC)

Who Is DC's Metamorpho?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in The Brave and the Bold #57, Rex Mason is an adventurer and archaeologist who accidentally gets exposed to a radioactive meteorite and turned into Metamorpho, the Element Man. Able to shape-shift into virtually any element or combination of elements, Metamorpho uses his powers to fight alongside The Outsiders, the Justice League, and The Terrifics.

With Edi Gathegi also cast as Mister Terrific in Legacy, it remains to be seen if we will see The Terrifics in live-action.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."