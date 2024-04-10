Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengelyne

We have lesser-known keys and indie projects galore on this week's Top Ten! Remember Geiger? It's back with a vengeance this week, along with a deluge of keys featuring one Shalla-Bal. Some casting news drove the market last week, while adaptation news caused a stir. Of course, we have at least one Ultimate title on the list, along with a spattering of X-Men-centric outings. Bring on the variation on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: GEIGER 80 PAGE GIANT #1 – BRYAN HITCH | IMAGE | 2022: Geiger was a hit there for a while back in 2022. The fandom was curious about the new IP, and it was difficult to come by. Time passed, and it faded into the background. That is, until now, with the release of three new titles from Ghost Machine, including Rook, Geiger, and Red Coat. This book is trending thanks to Ole' Red, who debuted in this book, appeared on the cover, and now has his own series! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42.

#9: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: While this book calmed down for a period, it's right back into our Top Ten. It's the only Ultimate title to remain on our list, with the fandom eagerly searching for copies as they await issue three. Issue three will see the debut of Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm, two massive characters within the Black Panther mythos. With those two drawn into the fold, the storytelling that could come about is unparalleled. It remains to be seen if Marvel will capitalize, but they've done well with the Ultimate series thus far! We tracked it at a high sale of $87 for CGC 9.8 and a current NM FMV of $37.

#8: SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #5 | MARVEL | 1976: This book was trending for no discernable reason. Now, light has been shed, and the why has been revealed. Marvel has been teasing the new Moon Knight's identity after Marc Specter's death, and we finally know who that is. That's right, it's the Shroud, the community-proclaimed rip-off of Batman. There were quiet rumors that the Shroud would take on the mantle, with numerous collectors scouring the aftermarket for this book and his first appearance. Now that it's been confirmed, more may seek to acquire a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for a VF raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $92.

#7: GEIGER 80 PAGE GIANT #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2022: So far, the three new characters introduced in Ghost Machine #1 have been seeing some aftermarket love. Specifically, Red Coat, who first appeared in this book. He's a quirky immortal and appeals to a broad collector base. That's caused collectors to seek out his first appearance in this title now that he has his series, and Cover A is currently the cheaper option to acquire. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.

#6: THE SILVER SURFER #1 | MARVEL | 1968: We got some casting news for the upcoming Fantastic Four, specifically, the Silver Surfer. That's caused prevalent Silver Surfer keys to surge, including this title featuring his origin and first ongoing series. It also features the now coveted first appearance of Shalla-Bal, who was recently cast as the Silver Surfer in the MCU. We tracked it at a high sale of $505 for a CGC 4.5 and a current raw VF FMV of $612.

#5: WHAT IF? #37 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1983: Shalla-Bal is causing a stir in the community. She bears the distinction of being the Silver Surfer in the upcoming Fantastic Four. Silver Surfer is a herald of Galactus, a universal threat for which fans have been dying for. Her key titles are flying off the digital shelf, including this book, where Shalla-Bal is introduced as Starglow, a herald of Galactus. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19.

#4: X-MEN #24 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 1993: Andy Kubert hit fans in the feels when creating this cover, playing on the fanbase's emotions. Since the 90's Rogue and Gambit have been two peas in a pod, the yellow to the mellow, etc, etc. The point is people love seeing the characters together. Of course, Magneto is currently messing that up in X-Men 97,' and some fans are peeved. They are making a stand and buying up copies of this iconic cover across the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a VF raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#3: X-MEN #239 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1988: For those unable to acquire the first appearance of Mr. Sinister, this is a fantastic consolation prize. Not only is it his second appearance, but his first cover appearance AND first cover and mention of Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen. We won't spoil it here for those who aren't currently caught up with X-Men 97,' but we will say she plays quite an important part. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $30.

#2: AVENGELYNE #1 | MAXIMUM PRESS | 1995: Avengelyne is a fallen angel turned badass who has recently been set to appear in a big-screen adaptation. Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie are taking on the challenge of translating this under-the-radar book to screen, and it's a hefty challenge. With the deluge of movies, TV series, and more from the big two over the past decade and a half, smaller indie titles like this have fallen to the wayside. With Robbie producing and Wilde behind the camera, they aim to change that and bring a truly obscure character to the masses! We tracked it at a high sale of $29 for an NM raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#1: EARTH X #12 | MARVEL | 2000: It was just a few months ago, on our December 4th, 2023 Top 10, when HERCULES: TWILIGHT OF A GOD #1 made our list due to strong rumors of Marvel focusing on a female version of the Silver Surfer. Bad speculation sent folks to that book and issue #4, featuring a variant Hercules' daughter (Juno) taking on the moniker. The first appearance of Frankie Raye (possibly played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who was the most likely candidate at the time) and the first iteration of female Silver Surfer in NTH MAN THE ULTIMATE NINJA #11 were also hot books. However, not many expected the recent news that Julia Garner would play Shalla-Bal as the Silver Surfer in Marvel's "The Fantastic Four." The news spurred instant debate. Shalla-Bal's first appearance as the Silver Surfer is found on this cover, along with one full-page cameo, but what's her first full appearance, you ask? Well, she doesn't really have one. In EARTH X #13 (aka EARTH X #X), she appears again in a cameo through four small panels, with dialogue, and is killed in one of them. The appearance in issue #12 is much more substantial (mostly thanks to the cover) and, therefore, has captured the market interest. See the comparison below this list. What do you think? We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for an NM+ raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $56.