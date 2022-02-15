Twig: Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm Preview Their Image Comics Fantasy Series (Exclusive)

A new fantasy adventures series is heading to Image Comics this May from Eisner Award-winning I Hate Fairyland and Middlewest writer Skottie Young and artist Kyle Strahm (Spread, Unearth). Twig is a five-issue miniseries launching May 4th and featuring our titular protagonist, who is “on a Jeff Smith’s Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world.” ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the debut issue, as Twig sets off on the first day of his new job. Unfortunately, he’s overslept and is running late. Young and Strahm both spoke about their love for fantasy stories, as well as building up the world that Twig exists in.

“Kyle and I both grew up in the age of Fantasy movies filled with all kinds of critters, creatures, and unlikely heroes on epic quests. This is our love letter to that time, which we’ve never really left!” Skottie Young said.

Kyle Strahm added, “Skottie and I have built a world where sunny landscapes hide creepy dark corners. Every environment Twig travels is a character all its own. And each strange new friend may not be so friendly!”

Skottie Young is an accomplished storyteller, crafting stories at Marvel Comics such as Rocket Raccoon and illustrating the fan-favorite Young Marvel variant covers. His other creator-owned work at Image includes I Hate Fairyland, which he pens and illustrates, as well as writer/co-creator of Middlewest and The Me You Love in the Dark with artist/co-creator Jorge Corona.

Strahm has seen his work published at Image Comics, Marvel Comics, DC Entertainment, Aftershock, Todd McFarlane Productions, IDW Publishing, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Valiant Entertainment, and Black Mask. He’s also an adjunct professor, teaching Illustration to seniors at the Kansas City Art Institute.

Twig #1 goes on sale Wednesday, May 4th. ComicBook.com’s exclusive preview, along with its solicitation, can be found below. Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Twig #1 (of 5) Written by Skottie Young Art by Kyle Strahm It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a Jeff Smith's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds.

