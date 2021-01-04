The Dark Crystal is Getting a Tabletop RPG

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal is getting its own tabletop RPG. River Horse announced that it was working on an official tabletop RPG for The Dark Crystal, which will be released in 2021. The Dark Crystal Adventure Game will be set in the world of the Dark Crystal movie and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series and will be an "easy to play" RPG similar to the Labyrinth Adventure Game released by River Horse in early 2020. The single volume book will contain a 100-scene, 200-page adventure by Janet Forbes and Jack Caesar, along with a GM toolkit to allow players to create their own adventures within the world of the game. The book will also contain extended fold-out pages and transparancy overlays, along with fully illustrated map of Thra.

A unique fantasy movie originally released in 1982, The Dark Crystal featured puppets in almost all of its major roles. The movie starred a Gelfling named Jen as he attempted to re-form the Crystal of Truth while avoiding the dangerous Skeksis. While the movie received a mixed response during its initial release, it gained a cult following due to its groundbreaking puppeteering work and high fantasy world. While plans for a sequel bounced around for years, a scrapped screenplay was eventually adapted into a 12-issue comics miniseries in 2017.

Netflix would later release The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a 10-episode prequel series that showed the fall of the Gelflings. Although the show's producers had hoped to release additional seasons of the show, Netflix confirmed last year that it was not picking up The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for a second season. There is no word as to whether the Jim Henson Studio has any other plans to develop The Dark Crystal world in any other works.

The Dark Crystal Adventure Game is due to be released in 2021.