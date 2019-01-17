U.S. Vice President Mike Pence To Cameo in ‘High Heaven’ #5

AHOY Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview from High Heaven #5, out next week, which features a cameo appearance by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

AHOY has been one of the great success stories in comics over the past year, rolling out a diverse line of acclaimed comics. The publisher is bringing nearly all of those stories to a stopping point now, so that they can try some other books while creators work on the next “seasons” of titles like High Heaven and The Wrong Earth.

Pence, who is seen on one of the preview pages below, is drawn wearing an easy-to-spot “Mike Pence” sash, like the ones a beauty queen might wear (or Mayor Quimby from The Simpsons, which is more likely the inspiration).

The scene is (perhaps surprisingly) devoid of much obvious political commentary. At face value, it is just Pence in his role as Vice President, presiding over the funeral of a fallen hero. His appearance is brief, but notable since while U.S. President Donald Trump has often appeared in media since his election two years ago, Pence has been far less ubiquitous.

In the "season finale" of High Heaven, the Archangel Gabriel fights to rescue David from heaven, but he'll have to get through the cruel and powerful St. Peter! PLUS: Vice President Pence officiates at a heartbreaking Hashtag: Danger funeral.

The issue features work from writer Tom Peyer with artists Greg Scott and Chris Giarrusso.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached gallery, and buy the issue on January 23 in stores and online.