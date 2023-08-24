Universal Monsters: Dracula #2 Covers Revealed by Skybound (Exclusive)

Last month Skybound Entertainment announced a new partnership with Universal Products & Experiences to bring the Universal Monsters license to comics. This will all start with Universal Monsters: Dracula, due out in October. Eisner winner James Tynion IV will pen the series with his Department of Truth collaborator Martin Simmonds providing art. Ahead of the new first issue's debut, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the covers for Universal Monsters: Dracula #2, featuring art by Martin Simmonds and Francis Manapul. Set to be published on Wednesday, November 22, you can check out the Dracula covers below.

Bringing a fresh perspective to one of pop culture's most beloved villains, Universal Monsters: Dracula marks the beginning of a line-up of Universal Monsters comics. Each series will feature variant covers from some of the best artists working in comics today. The second issue is described as follows by the publisher: "As Lucy Weston suffers from a mysterious ailment, Dr. Seward calls upon Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Dracula's thirst goes unquenched...."

Universal Monsters: Dracula #2 Cover A by Martin Simmonds

Universal Monsters: Dracula #2 Cover B by Francis Manapul

"A few times in my life I've had the pleasure of writing about one of the great pop culture icons, but there is something singular about Dracula that made this opportunity too good to pass up," James Tynion IV previously said of the series. "The challenge in front of Martin and I is to take the bloody heart of the Universal Pictures classic and find a bold new way to bring the character to life. It's been one of the most exciting creative challenges of my life, and I am phenomenally excited for you to see the horrors we have in store for you."

"Dracula has always been a horror favorite of mine, so to get the chance to work on an exciting new interpretation of this character alongside my Department of Truth Co-creator, James Tynion IV, was one I couldn't pass up," Martin Simmonds ALSO ADDED. "I'm so excited for readers to experience our version of Universal's classic monster-and I hope you enjoy the direction we take the story."

Universal Monsters: Dracula will run for four issues, and once it concludes even more comics based on the fan-favorite horror characters will follow.