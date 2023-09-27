Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1 Review: Stan Sakai Doesn’t Miss a Step In Publisher Shift

In something of an amusing coincidence, Usagi Yojimbo‘s publishing history is as wandering as its protagonist, moving from Thoughts and Images to Fantagraphics to Mirage Studios to Dark Horse Comics to IDW Publishing and now back to Dark Horse, where Stan Sakai’s samurai adventure series previously stayed longest. With Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow #1, the comic returns to the series of miniseries numbering structure that Dark Horse had experimented with before the move to IDW Publishing, as well as to the previous Dark Horse cover style, which loses the more intrusive trade dress that IDW implemented and flat coloring for a more traditional, dramatically lit look. It’s a tempting invitation to follow Usagi to his new home that newcomers and longtime readers should accept.

One element that carries over from the IDW era is that Usagi Yojimbo is now regularly in color. HiFi Colour Design colors Sakai’s linework using a light touch on the shading. There’s something special about seeing Sakai’s raw black-and-white art that longtime Usagi Yojimbo fans will likely always treasure. However, the colors make the pages pop, providing an inviting look for modern readers.

Sakai’s story has remained unbroken from publisher to publisher through the years. That remains true here. Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow picks up where the ongoing IDW series left off and sees Usagi and his recently discovered younger cousin, Yukichi, traveling into Japan’s snowy northern mountains, where they encounter bandits and something much more dangerous.

Sakai contrasts Usagi’s trek with the travels of Jei, an old nemesis who is also making his way through the region. Usagi and Yukichi are, thanks to the kindness of the people they last stayed with, flush with gold and food, seeking only shelter from the cold. They quickly dispatch bandits in Sakai’s signature style of swordplay that lets the combatant’s pained expressions tell most of the story. They are merciful and, upon finding shelter, polite to a fault to their host.

In comparison, Jei—seemingly possessed by an evil spirit—barely notices the cold and needs to be reminded by their companion, young Keiko, that they need to find food to eat. Upon encountering what remains of the bandits Usagi dispatched in their hideout, Jei is ruthless, barging inside and intimidating them into his servitude. Where Usagi wanders, Jei is hellbent on a mission. Sakai doesn’t belabor these points with tiresome narration. He doesn’t have to. It’s all evident on the page.

Sakai’s ability to create a fully formed world with such sparse linework never ceases to impress. Because of his restraint with outlines, every hatch line he uses to texture the trees or Usagi and Yukichi’s straw capes carries more tactile weight. He keeps a steady pace throughout the issue, with five to seven panels per page. It gives him just enough room to play with composition and boundary size and make sure the natural beauty of the icy-cold mountain forest shines through.

This steady approach helps highlight the issue’s surprising moments that break from norms. Jei stands out with his blank eyes, frayed appearance, and puppet-like posture. Even with that, the moment he leaves the leader of the bandits as a desiccated corpse through some supernatural force emphasizes that he is something beyond the mere mortal thugs that surround him. Similarly, when a hidden threat reveals itself on the issue’s final page, it is impactful and shocking even though Sakai provided plenty of clues that a danger lurked under Usagi’s nose.

Sakai will celebrate Usagi Yojimbo‘s 40th anniversary next year. That’s 40 years of quality comics, telling one compelling samurai adventure story after another. Incredibly, he’s been able to keep that up despite the changes in the industry and all of the publishing moves he’s had to make over the years. Considering how hostile this industry can be to long-running stories featuring original characters, readers are lucky to be blessed with new Usagi Yojimbo comics every month. Ice and Snow #1 keeps the high level of quality that they’ve come to expect from Sakai, weaving a tale of serene beauty mixed with understated horror, maintaining Usagi Yojimbo‘s well-earned reputation as one of comics’ best series.

