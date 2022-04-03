Netflix’s Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Shares Full Trailer

Netflix is getting ready to bring everyone’s favorite samurai rabbit to life, and you can get a look at its adaptation right now. After all, the service has been working on a TV series based on Usagi Yojimbo, and the beloved comic will brings its adaptation to fans later this month. Now, a full trailer for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles is here, and it gives fans a colorful peek at its epic story.

After all, Netflix did just release a full trailer for the upcoming animated adaptation. You can find the reel for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1509878419689029637?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see, this 3D animated series brings Usagi to life with a few of his comrades. The trailer introduces fans to the show’s titular hero who comes in the form of a samurai rabbit. The boy is training to become a worthy ninja, and his life is thrown into chaos when a strong Yokai makes its way into the world. As more of these demons begin to pop up, it falls to Usagi and his cohorts to defeat the Yokai while tracking down a means to keep out the pests for good.

Currently, Netflix is slated to debut Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles on April 28th. The show’s main cast includes Darren Barnet as Usagi, Shelby Rabara as Kitsune, Aleks Le as Gen, Mallory Low as Chizu, and more. 88 Pictures overseas its animation along with Netflix, and series creator Stan Sakai serves as an executive producer on the Netflix original.

If you are not familiar with Usagi Yojimbo, you should know the series dates back to 1984. The long-running series is primarily episodic and follows Usagi as he takes on all sorts of missions. The anthropomorphic rabbit dreams of being like the famous ronin Miyamoto Musashi, after all, and his action-packed adventures are always underscored by quiet reflection. So if you need more details on the best-selling comic, you can read up on Usagi Yojimbo‘s official synopsis below:

“The setting is 17th century Japan, when the age of civil wars has barely ended and the Shogun has established power. The samurai is the ruling class throughout the land, following a warrior’s code of honor known as Bushido. Usagi Yojimbo Vol. 1 chronicles this time of settling unrest and political intrigue, told through the story of a wandering and masterless samurai named Miyamoto Usagi, aka Usagi Yojimbo!”

What do you think of Netflix's take on this beloved comic? Do you plan to check out Samurai Rabbit when it goes live…?