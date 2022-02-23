Valiant Announces New Series for X-O Manowar, Bloodshot and Book of Shadows

Three new titles are arriving from Valiant Entertainment later this year, featuring X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, and the publisher’s supernatural heroes. “The Year of Valiant” is a year-long campaign Valiant Comics is promoting, offering fans a new entry point to its superhero universe. The “Deadside War” is currently taking place in the pages of Shadowman, The Harbinger was relaunched, and new series such as Armorclads are solidifying themselves. Archer & Armstrong are also making a return from writer Steve Foxe (X-Men ’92: House of XCII) and artist Marcio Fiorito (Eternals: The 500 Year War). Even more books are on the way from an all-star list of creative talent.

First up is Book of Shadows, spinning out of the events of “Deadside War.” Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Eternal Warrior, Doctor Mirage, and a surprise character are uniting for the first time to face an ancient threat. Bunn is joined by artist Riccardo Latina when Book of Shadows debuts in July. September’s Bloodshot Unleashed by writer Deniz Camp and artist Jon Davis-Hunt is Bloodshot’s first mature readers series, finding the titular antihero forced to search for more living weapons that escape from a secret facility. Last but certainly not least is X-O Manowar Unconquered by co-writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and artist Liam Sharp. Arriving in November, X-O Manowar Unconquered sends Aric of Dacia into all-new uncharted cosmic territory.

Covers and descriptions of all three series can be found below.

Book of Shadows

SHADOWMAN. PUNK MAMBO. ETERNAL WARRIOR. DOCTOR MIRAGE. And [CLASSIFIED]. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat. No one is safe as Exarch Fane has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows. From the master of horror CULLEN BUNN and rising star artist RICCARDO LATINA, BOOK OF SHADOWS is a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop Exarch Fane’s wrath? The all-new team arrives this July.

Bloodshot Unleashed

When living weapons break out of a top-secret facility, the nanite-infused supersoldier BLOODSHOT must journey across the United States to stop these twisted and lethal creations from unleashing more bloodshed and devastation on the neglected small towns and forgotten corners of the country. Will Bloodshot need to kill all of them… or can some of them be redeemed just like he was? From Ringo Award-nominated writer DENIZ CAMP and acclaimed artist JON DAVIS-HUNT comes BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED, the popular character’s first mature readers story that truly lives up to its name. The mayhem begins this September.

X-O Manowar Unconquered