Archer & Armstrong Forever Series Announced From X-Men ’92 Writer and Eternals Artist

Fan-favorite Valiant heroes Archer and Armstrong will return this spring in Archer & Armstrong Forever, the publisher announced on Monday. Per the series’ official synopsis, “when the carefree, hard-drinking, and immortal Aram Anni-Padda, a.k.a. Armstrong, seemingly loses his ability to heal from any wound and believes his days as an immortal are finally coming to an end, his young and optimistic best friend Obadiah Archer will travel the world in search of mythical artifacts to save his dear friend.” The series will be written by Steve Foxe (X-Men ’92: House of XCII), illustrated by Marcio Fiorito (Eternals: The 500 Year War), colored by Alex Guimarães (Savage Avengers), and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (The Blue Flame).

Archer & Armstrong Forever is the latest series to spin out of the publisher’s “The Year of Valiant” event, a year-long campaign focused on revitalizing their line. The “Deadside War” storyline is unfolding in the pages of Shadowman, Faith makes her return to The Harbinger later this month (2/23), and the new sci-fi series Armorclads will launch in March.

“Archer & Armstrong Forever is taking me everywhere as an illustrator and as a reader,” Fiorito said in a statement. “Historical references, exotic places, all sorts of mythical creatures… it’s the whole enchilada plus the kitchen sink and more!”

He added, “Steve’s script swerves from pure drama to belly-aching humor and that’s what makes this project so special to me. It is a real pleasure to be working alongside such a great team! I can’t wait for the fans to see what’s in store for them!”



“As a letterer, one of the best things is opening a script and art and seeing the team throwing page after page of fun at it,” Otsmane-Elhaousaid in a statement. “That’s definitely the vibe after one issue, a globe-trotting action-adventure where I get to bust out ridiculous balloons and sound effects just to keep up with Steve, Marcio, and Alex.”



“Valiant is an amazing place to be and many colorists I admire have been part of this house,” Guimarães added. “As a colorist I couldn’t be happier,” commented Alex. “It’s a new step in everyone’s career… and the biggest beneficiaries will be the readers.”

Archer & Armstrong Forever #1 will be on sale on May 4, at comic shops and online. The first issue will have a limited 1:250 Burnt Wood Variant Cover, because of course it will.