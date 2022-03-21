We Have Demons: Check Out Jamal Igle’s Variant Cover to Snyder & Capullo’s New Series

Scott Snyder’s Best Jackett has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at Jamal Igle’s variant cover for We Have Demons #2 by Snyder, Greg Capullo, inker Jonathan Glapion, letterer Tom Napolitano, and colorist Dave McCaig. The issue, coming to print from Dark Horse Comics, is available to pre-order from your local comic shop, with a final order cutoff date of next Monday, March 28. This is one of the earliest examples of an ongoing relationship between Best Jackett, ComiXology, and Dark Horse, who are bringing severl fo Snyder’s digital-first comics to the print marketplace. Along with that, of course, is the ability to engage in things like variant covers, signed editions, and other fan-friendly opportunities that are not easily reproduceable as a digital release.

For every 25 copies of We Have Demons #2 Cover D ordered, retailers may order one Cover E Jamal Igle Variant, signed by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. This item is not returnable and orders of Covers A-C are not eligible towards this ratio incentive.

“Some of the books like Barnstormers, we are going to do in a more serialized format digitally, so it comes out more rapidly than once a month, but in shorter sections,” Snyder told ComicBook back when the Best Jackett books first came to ComiXology. “Other books, we’re going to do in really big chunks. We Have Demons has three mega-issues.”

He also told us that the plan is to have merch, including statues featuring some of Capullo’s awesome creature designs, released as part of the We Have Demons push.

You can see the cover here:

You can see the official solicitation text for We Have Demons #2 below.

As Lam and the Angels continue the mission that her father started, Gus tells the story of a man who lost everything, and the one person who deemed him worth saving.

The best-selling creative duo of the last twenty-five years, writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, present a new blockbuster series–We Have Demons! Years in the making, this title is bursting at the seams with epic, character-driven action for teens and adults alike!

Writer: Scott Snyder

Penciller: Greg Capullo

Inker: Jonathan Glapion

Letterer: Tom Napolitano

Colorist: Dave McCaig

Cover Artist: Greg Capullo

Genre: Superhero, Horror, Fantasy

Publication Date: April 27, 2022

Format: FC, 56 pages: Miniseries

Price: $4.99

Are you excited to get your hands on Snyder and Capullo’s latest hit here in the physical world? Let us know in the comments, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about all things Best Jackett.