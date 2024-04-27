Will Friedle and Rider Strong Recruited For Upcoming Radiant Black: The Audiobook, Volume One From Image Comics

Image Comics' wildly popular series Radiant Black is getting an audio book adaptation with Will Friedle and Rider Strong tapped as the leads. Radiant Black: The Audiobook, Volume One is written, directed, and narrated by Radiant Black co-creator and Massive-Verse architect Kyle Higgins. The announcement was shared during the Massive-Verse panel at C2E2 on Saturday, along with a video teaser which you can check out in the exclusive video above. Radiant Black: The Audiobook, Volume One is set to be the first in a planned series of audio book adaptations from Black Market Narrative and Image Comics and will add another level of immersion to the Massive-Verse.

Friedle, known for his roles in Boy Meets World and Batman Beyond, voice Marshall Ward. Strong, who also is known for his role in Boy Meets World as well as Cabin Fever, will voice Nathan Burnett. For Friedle, Radiant Black: The Audiobook, Volume One isn't his first foray into the Massive-Verse as he voiced Marshall Ward in a secret, in-universe animated short film easter egg titled Versus in 2022.

"One of the things I love about Radiant Black is the way it constantly looks to push the boundaries on what a comic book — much less a superhero book — can be," Friedle said. "Whether it's huge twists or blacklight issues or secret animated films or dual timelines under variant covers, Kyle and the team put everything they have into this universe and I could not be more thrilled to come back and voice the obviously-much better Radiant Black, Marshall Ward. Sorry, Rider!"

"Reuniting with my old friend and co-worker, Will Friedle, is an absolute nightmare," Strong said. "But when Kyle pitched us the audio book, the arc of two best friends and his bold, immersive approach, it was an easy 'yes'. I can't wait for everyone to meet Nathan… the real Radiant Black!"

"We love finding new ways to connect with readers and audiences, especially in mediums that can help us bring a new level of immersion to Radiant Black and the Massive-Verse," Higgins said. "As a director, a former sound editor, and an all-around huge audio nerd, the idea of building Radiant Black with a full voice cast and taking advantage of all the possibilities that an audio book affords has made this one of the most exciting projects that I've ever been a part of. And just wait until you see the rest of this cast!"

What Is Radiant Black?

Here's how Image Describes Radiant Black: "Radiant Black began with Nathan Burnett, a down-on-his luck 30-something still trying to find his way in the world. When Nathan discover the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, his whole world is turned upside down — and when his best friend Marshall gets involved, things become even more complicated. Now an alien army — vaster than the stars — descends upon Earth and together the two must make the biggest decision of their lives: which of them will be Radiant Black? Two timelines will be tested in the trials of THE CATALYST WAR — and neither will escape unchanged!

You can check out more information as well as sign up to be notified when Radiant Black: The Audiobook, Volume One is released here.