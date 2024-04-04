The Art of Invincible: Season Two Announced by Skybound and Image Comics (Exclusive)

Skybound and Image Comics are releasing a new companion hardcover showcasing the artwork in the second season of Invincible. The adult-animated series returned for Season 2 back in November, with Prime Video deciding to release the new installment of Invincible in two parts. The second half of Season 2 came out in March, which means we've reached the finale point. Invincible features top-notch animation, especially when it comes to the gory, bloody scenes, but also during its quiet moments as well. All of the animation and behind-the-scenes artwork has been captured in a new hardcover set for release in 2025.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal The Art of Invincible Season Two, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the second season. Invincible also boasts a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The hardcover is set for release and will be available everywhere books are sold in February 2025.

"In The Art of Invincible Season One, we were able to pull back the curtain and give fans a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of one of the most iconic animation series in recent years... and we're doubling down on the characters, crazy visuals, and of course, battle damage, in THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO!" said book editor, Amanda LaFranco. "There's so much more of this world to explore and we can't wait to show off the work of this immensely talented team bringing the best superhero comic book in the universe to life on the screen!"

What is inside the Invincible Season Two art book?

The Art of Invincible Season Two features exclusive character, background, and vehicle designs along with key art and more! This volume takes fans behind the scenes and includes interviews with key creatives, including Invincible comic co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. The book is written by Marc Sumerak, with a foreword by Robert Kirkman, and features a stunning cover by Cory Walker and colorist Dave McCaig.

The critically acclaimed adult animated series co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios concludes its eight-episode second season on Prime Video today. Based on the groundbreaking comic, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear—that he might become his father without even knowing it. Invincible is available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.