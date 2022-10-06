Winter Soldier Is Getting a New Costume in Marvel's Captain America: Cold War Event

The Captain America: Cold War event will see Winter Soldier adopt a new costume to go with a change in his status quo. The upcoming crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth arrives in 2023, tying together the major plotlines Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have faced in their sister titles. Marvel held a Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel Thursday afternoon at New York Comic Con, where more details on the Captain America-centered event were revealed. Covers for upcoming issues revealed Winter Soldier's new costume designed by artist Carmen Carnero.

Ryan Penagos and Lorraine Cink co-hosted the Captain Americapanel at NYCC, where they were joined by current Captain America scribes Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi, and Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith. This week's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 saw Bucky Barnes turn on Cap in order to shut down the new villain group called the Outer Circle. Bucky's new mission continues in next month's Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1, where Winter Soldier's new costume is revealed. Variant covers by Carmen Carnero and Alex Maleev reveal the first look at the costume change.

Meanwhile in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, Steve's adopted son Ian Rogers will make his return as Nomad just in time for Cold War. Promotional artwork by former Captain America artist Daniel Acuña features the main players in Captain America: Cold War, including Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Nomad, and White Wolf.

You can find the Captain America: Cold War artwork and covers for Captain America and the Winter Soldier Special #1, featuring Winter Soldier's new look, below.