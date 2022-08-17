Marvel Seemingly Reveals the Identity of Captain America's New Sidekick

The identity of the returning Nomad may have been revealed on the cover of an upcoming Captain America comic. Marvel recently teased the return of Captain America's sidekick with four possible candidates in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Nomad originally started as a new identity for Steve Rogers after he ditched his star-spangled costume and shield. Since then, other characters have adopted the Nomad moniker, such as Edward Ferbel, Jack Monroe, Ian Rogers, and Rikki Barnes. It was believed the big reveal would take place with more fanfare, but the announcement of Captain America: Symbol of Truth and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty storylines slid in who will be the returning Nomad.

R.B. Silva's cover to November's Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 features Sam Wilson and Nomad leaping out of a plane together for a mission. The staff and gold-and-blue outfit match the costume worn by Ian Rogers, the adopted son of Steve Rogers during his time spent in Dimension Z. Ian was born in Dimension Z and is the son of Cap's longtime nemesis, Arnim Zola. Instead of teaming up with his father, Ian will be assisting Sam Wilson after his government contact sets the duo up. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi is joined by guest art Ig Guara for a story that finds Sam in critical condition after an attack by the White Wolf.

Over in November's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero, Steve Rogers is busy with the Outer Circle as the Century Game is turned upside down. The Outer Circle is a new shadow organization of villains who are tied to the secret behind his shield's creation. Both Captain America titles and storylines will crossover next year in the event series "Cold War."

Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 is a special double-sized one-shot from Kelly and Lanzing and artist Kev Walker reveals the Outer Circle's origin and how their next move affects the future of the Winter Soldier.

What do you think about Ian Rogers' Nomad returning? Covers and solicitation for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6, Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7, and Captain America & The Winter Soldier Special #1 are below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

On Sale 11/9

Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it's about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers' world will never be the same again.

CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by Salvador LARROCA

On Sale 11/16

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing team up with superstar artist Kev Walker to reveal the origins of Captain America's newest foes and what the Outer Circle's next move means for the future of the Winter Soldier.

The 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history but not without help from the shadows. Learn more about the four members of this mysterious cabal—Power, Money, Machine, Love, and Revolution—and the unbelievable ways they've altered history!

