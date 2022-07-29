Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's Captain America Series Cross Over in Cold War Event

A Cold War is coming to the Marvel Universe, courtesy of Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's two Captain America series. "Cold War" is the title of a new Captain Americaevent hitting comic book stores in 2023, featuring a crossover of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty starring Steve Rogers, and Captain America: Symbol of Truth starring Sam Wilson. Not only will this be the first crossover between the books since Marvel launched them earlier this year, but fans will also learn the secret origin of Steve's shield, and Cap's sidekick Nomad will return as well – though the person behind the Nomad moniker is being kept a secret for now.

Marvel released a piece of "Cold War" teaser artwork by Paco Medina featuring many of the main players in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Steve and Sam are front and centered, flanked by the Winter Soldier and Falcon. Directly behind them is a hooded figure and Crossbones, followed by a collection of villains like White Wolf. The mysterious Nomad has his back turned to the viewer to keep his identity a secret. It should be noted the Nomad costume being worn and the staff in his hand is similar to the outfit worn by Ian Rogers, Steve's adopted son from Dimension Z who is the actual son of Arnim Zola.

The press release from Marvel reads: "Cold War Is Coming. The secret origin of Steve's shield, the revenge of White Wolf and Crossbones, and the return of Nomad—but which one? All roads lead to COLD WAR, a new CAPTAIN AMERICA event kicking off in Spring 2023!"

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #5

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Connecting Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 10/5

The Outer Circle's most recent defector leads Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to the Outer Circle's headquarters – and to the answers Steve seeks about the origins of his shield. But Bucky already has his answers and is looking for solutions. Will decades of friendship be enough to outmaneuver an enemy who calls himself the Revolution?

The world of Captain America is rocked in this can't-miss issue that will have ramifications for years to come!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99