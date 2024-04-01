Wolverine Just Lost a Major Advantage in His War With Sabretooth

The war between Wolverine and Sabretooth just took an unexpected turn. The Fall of X is bringing the Krakoan era of X-Men comics to an end, which includes Benjamin Percy's run on Wolverine. Percy is wrapping up his multi-year run on Wolverine with "Sabretooth War," an event so brutal that it comes with a "Parental Advisory" warning on its covers. Readers have already witnessed the brutal murders of Quentin Quire and Wolverine's son Daken, and the story's sixth installment changes Wolverine in a pretty drastic way that should impact Logan heading into the X-Men's "From the Ashes" era.

Wolverine #46 comes from the creative team of Benjamin Percy, Victor LaValle, Cory Smith, Oren Junior, Alex Sinclair, and VC's Cory Petit. It finds a mind-controlled Wolverine working with Sabretooth to break into Forge's lab in the sea underneath Krakoa. Sabretooth is using the severed head of Quentin Quire to control Wolverine, while also feeding him memories of his time working together with Sabretooth during their Team X days. Quentin teases Sabretooth over the fact that it seems that Sabretooth is enjoying this trip down memory lane. However, we soon learn the real reason for this covert mission: Forge's depowering gun.

After Wolverine mistakenly kills Melter of the Exiles, Sabretooth shoots Wolverine with the depowering gun, taking away Wolverine's healing factor. With no healing factor, Wolverine is now vulnerable and open to a full-on attack from Sabretooth which he has slim odds of surviving.

What is Wolverine #46 about?

The synopsis of Wolverine #46 reads, "BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! WOLVERINE's memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can't get his head on straight, SABRETOOTH will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!"

"Sabretooth is the definition of big bad — one of the nastiest, cruelest, scariest villains in the 616 and Wolverine's greatest nemesis," Percy told Marvel.com when "Sabretooth War" was announced. "Which is exactly why we haven't allowed their stories to intersect — during this age of Krakoa — until now. The tension has built up painfully, and now these two savage titans are going to claw and slash their way into each other's lives again in what will be the most violent Wolverine story in Marvel history."

"I'm geeked I get to continue the story of Sabretooth that I began in that first mini-series back in 2021," LaValle added. "Even more thrilled to tell it in tandem with my friend Ben Percy, who knows how to thrill and terrify with the best of them. We plan to make this a visceral story of two lifelong enemies coming to their most violent ends and I'm excited to get the blood flowing."

