Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII Trailer Released

With X-Men '97 thriving on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine headed to theaters this summer, it's a great time to be a Marvel fan. The fun isn't stopping onscreen, however. Last month, Marvel Comics announced Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, "an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages" from acclaimed writer Joe Kelly and legendary artist Adam Kubert. This week, Marvel released a trailer for the comic.

"The two-man war begins this May," Marvel Entertainment teased on YouTube. "Wade and Logan team up (and tear each other apart) in Joe Kelly and Adam Kubert's Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII." You can read the official description of the comic here: "The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture, the best there is and the merc with the mouth, undergoes a radical change in an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages in DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1." You can check out the trailer below:

"We've seen both guys get put through the physical ringer in many ways, and part of the fun is trying to one-up the next person, or whoever played with these characters before you, but always in service of the story," Kelly told ComicBook.com earlier this week. And I think in this case, my hope at least, is that we came up with a way to use these guys' very, very unique abilities in a way that reflects what's going on with them emotionally."

"There were so many factors that made me say yes to writing this book," Kelly previously explained to IGN. "Adam Kubert was number one. I worked with Adam during my early Marvel career and have been a fan of his ever since – both as an artist and a human. So, working with him again? No brainer, yes please."



"The second reason was Wolverine," Kelly continued. "As much as this is a buddy-book, Logan is the entry point to the story, which gave me a chance to explore this character I love. His voice, his perspective on the world, all of it gave me a unique way to approach an epic team-up... And then, big number three... there's the body horror. Deadpool and Wolverine together allow for a bloody playground of a story. A tale of self-examination and introspection as told through some seriously jaw-dropping nastiness thanks to Adam's deft hands. It's a dark, funny, messy ride I hope everyone enjoys as much as I do."

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 is coming on May 1st. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.