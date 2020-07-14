DC Releasing Wonder Woman 1984 Prologue

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 may not be heading into theaters until October at this point, but fans will only have to wait until September for a prologue comic book to hit store shelves. DC has announced that special comic book tie-in, Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1 will be released in Walmart stores on September 20 with copies hitting comic book stores and digital on September 29 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The 32-page one-shot will serve as a companion to the Patty Jenkins-directed film and offers fans two new Wonder Woman stories for readers.

The first story, co-written by Wonder Woman 1984 associate producer Anna Obropta and Louise Simonson with art by Bret Blevins will see Wonder Woman take on a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

"When a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so that Wonder Woman can save the day! But will she be able to bring 10 gunmen to justice and get back to her tour group in time?" the official story description reads.

The second story in the comic is set in the 1980s and comes from Steve Pugh and Marguerite Sauvage and will see a villain attempting to steal Diana's lasso. The issue will feature cover art from Nicola Scott.

"In the ’80s, greed is good, especially if you have it all! A reckless mastermind has made the ultimate power move by stealing Wonder Woman’s golden Lasso of Truth, and it’s up to Diana and Steve Trevor to get it back before the worst happens!"

As for the Wonder Woman 1984 film, the film is presently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2. The eagerly anticipated film has from its original December 13, 2019 release date shifted several times before landing on a June 5, 2020 release date that, unfortunately, had to be moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was then shifted to mid-August and, last month, shifted once more to the October date. At this point, with the new spikes in COVID-19 cases and some communities going back on shutdown orders as a result, it's unclear if the October date will hold.

Wonder Woman 1984 No. 1 is set to hit Walmart stores September 20th. It will arrive in comic book stores and digital on September 29th.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to open in theaters October 2nd.

