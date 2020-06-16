Wonder Woman Plots Revenge in New Dark Nights: Death Metal Preview

✖

DC dropped the anticipated first issue of the Dark Nights Metal sequel today, fittingly titled Dark Nights: Death Metal, and before you dive on into the issue for yourself you can get up to speed on the state of the world in this special preview. The preview features Wonder Woman talking to Swamp Thing, or what's left of him, and he gives her a glimpse of how the world has changed thanks to The Batman Who Laughs and his deal with Perpetua. Swamp Thing begrudgingly agrees to show her one more time, revealing that Harley Quinn, Aquaman, Superman, and more have all fallen under Perpetua's boot, but Wonder Woman isn't standing idly by and vows to change all that with her sweet Golden Lasso powered chainsaw. Yep, you heard that right, and it's awesome.

You can check out the special Instagram preview right here, which by the way is not actually featured in the actual issue, so this is cool supplemental material even for those who have read the issue.

For those unfamiliar, Dark Nights: Death Metal picks up on the fallout from Justice League and the Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen miniseries, which had our heroes counter Perpetua's signal with one of their own. Things still didn't go the way our heroes planned though, and now we live in a hellscape controlled by Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs.

There is some hope though, so don't count out Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and the rest of our heroes just yet.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 is written by Scott Snyder, drawn by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, colored by FCO Plascencia, and lettered by Tom Napolitano.

You can find the official description for Dark Nights: Death Metal below.

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments, and as always you can talk everything comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.