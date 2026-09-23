Absolute Batman #24 Is Everything the Absolute Universe Is For (Review)

The Absolute Universe is built on the premise that evil is the controlling force of the universe. The main DC Universe revolves around Superman’s endless hope, guiding it towards a better tomorrow, but the Absolute Universe has been corrupted by Darkseid, pointing it towards tyranny. In practice, this means that the status quo that all the heroes have enjoyed for decades, where they are the ones who always win and save the day, couldn’t be further from the truth. Heroes still exist, but they are small rebellions who are fighting in corrupt systems. Even more than that, the heroes have all lost something that once helped define them. Superman lost the Kents, Wonder Woman lost Themyscira, and Batman lost his endless resources and childhood with Alfred. The Absolute Dark Knight is a young man raging against a machine so much larger than he could possibly imagine, but he’s still very much Batman. No issue captures that as well as Absolute Batman #24.

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For the entirety of “The Straw Man” arc, Batman has battled the Robins, Scarecrow, and the Joker. However, his biggest threat hasn’t been physical, but mental. The Absolute Dark Knight has faced terrors, grief, and revelations so horrible that they’ve left him a broken mess, but, like all great Batman stories, he must rise from the ashes, reforged. Batman has always been a man who faces darkness and pain, but instead of breaking, he embraces them, becoming something greater by turning his pain into determination. This issue exemplifies that aspect of his character, showing everyone how Batman rises above adversity. What brings it from good to great, however, is how it perfectly ties four separate character arcs together into a fantastic display that shows us just what comic book storytelling is capable of. It’s a genuine delight that pushes the boundaries to combine a classic Batman story with the instantly iconic and new style that is entirely Absolute.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons The culmination of multiple character arcs that play together perfectly. A beautiful understanding of who Batman is and what he stands for. The densest art on the shelf that works perfectly with the script.

Heroes Who Turn Fear Into Drive

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The entirety of “The Straw Man” arc has been about breaking Batman. Joker and Scarecrow have constructed a narrative that was supposed to drive Batman insane and break his spirit, and last issue proved that it had. He wanted to hang up the cowl and give up on everything, but his mother gave Bruce a choice to either run away, as she had, or face his fears and rise. At the same time, Barbara Gordon was guided to Batman’s base, with the promise of her chance to fight waiting for her, Alfred confronted his bosses, who demanded he return to work immediately, and we saw how Bruce pulled himself out of the hole his work with Falcone left him in and decided to become Batman. These four character arcs each build and explode in what I can only call a fantastic sequence, highlighted against some of the best Batman action a fan could ask for. The way every arc resolves together, united around the theme of overcoming fear to create something better, had me screaming in my seat.

Beyond the incredible character work, this story is also a love letter to everything Batman is. This series understands the Dark Knight to a tee, and it shows that through how he battles the very fear that forged him and rises above it. Batman creates something powerful and awe-inspiring from the ashes of a child’s broken heart, and this issue not only shows how he does that, but how that drive inspires others, from Alfred to Barbara. Batman is a symbol that means so much to so many, real and fictional. Speaking of how much Batman means to real people, this issue is something that every fan of Batman will love because of how perfectly it reimagines his most iconic origin. Here, a bat once again brings Bruce out of the dark and teaches him to become a bat, which is a promise he makes to his mother, instead of his father. It’s a perfect scene that breathes new life into a classic scene without losing its heart. If anything, it builds on what came before. This is exactly what the Absolute Universe is all about.

Dense, Punchy, Beautiful Art

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nick Dragotta is on a truly generational run. His character designs for this series have been incredible, but Scarecrow is making a case for being the best one yet. Every single time he’s on panel is disturbing on a fundamental level. He’s just normal enough to look entirely human, but his button eyes and stitched mouth make my skin crawl every time. Seeing him in full action is just as scary, with his movement having a quickness to it that feels just as out of place as everything else about him. The perspectives on display add to that uncanniness and the strength of motion. The action here has always been good, but the different angles give the movement such a unique flow. It makes full use of Batman’s massive bulk, showing him as a massive wall when Scarecrow is caught off guard, and curled up like a smaller man when Scarecrow is in control. Everything works together to build something wonderful.

However, the greatest showcase of skill here has to be the paneling. The vast majority of pages in this issue are stacked with panels upon panels, to a degree that should be overwhelming but isn’t. The average comic page has somewhere between four and six panels, but the pages here contain upwards of sixteen, creating this heavy, thick atmosphere that’s genuinely imposing. The stronger the tension, the more Scarecrow is in control, the more panels there are, but when Batman finally overcomes his fear, they open to massive full-page spreads that let us sit in the singular images of Batman and the Bat coming into their own. The image of Batman walking away from Scarecrow feels like the sky itself is opening up, giving us a clear view of the comic, and Bruce a clear view of his world, for the first time since this arc began. It’s visual storytelling in the best way possible.

What do you think of this new take on such iconic Batman moments, and how the story handles his character? Personally, I love this version of Bruce and cannot wait to see the climactic finale to this arc in the landmark next issue.

Absolute Batman #25 is on sale now!