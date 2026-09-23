5 Comic Book Sequel Stories that Live Up to the to the Legacies of the Originals

From movies to comics, sequels will always be a mixed bag. DC and Marvel Comics tend to craft continuations of their most iconic storylines to profit from the original’s popularity. Frequently, many sequels are inherently inferior because they don’t understand the originals and have nothing new to add. However, sometimes a sequel comes along that more than lives up to its predecessor’s reputation. These next-installment storylines have proven so successful that many are now just as popular and influential as the originals. The DC and Marvel Universes are always evolving and expanding their lore, with these amazing sequels leading the charge.

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Some of DC and Marvel’s most acclaimed storylines have produced sequels that masterfully build on the originals’ success while also offering unique narrative directions.

5) Batman: Dark Victory

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1997’s The Long Halloween is easily one of Batman’s greatest storylines because its noir atmosphere and compelling mystery helped shape future Dark Knight tales. Like The Long Halloween, 1999’s Batman: Dark Victory follows the Caped Crusader’s early crimefighting career. Still reeling from Harvey Dent’s transformation into Two-Face from the previous storyline, Batman enters a downward spiral where he can’t bring himself to trust anyone again. At the same time, the Dark Knight must track down a mysterious serial killer called the Hangman while also dealing with a gang war between Two-Face and the remnants of the Falcone Family. Yet in what seems like Batman’s darkest hour, comes along a young boy named Dick Grayson who becomes the first Robin. More than a great murder mystery like The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory takes the next logical step by offering a compelling, nuanced reimagining of how the Dynamic Duo came to be.

4) World War Hulk

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One of the most important Hulk stories of all time is 2006’s “Planet Hulk,” where, after the Illuminati banish him from Earth, he crash-lands on the alien planet of Sakaar. It’s here that the Hulk goes from a gladiatorial slave to a revolutionary and king beloved by his new people. Of course, the Hulk is never allowed a happy ending, as the 2007 sequel event World War Hulk can attest. When the starship that brought the Hulk to Sakaar blew up and killed thousands of his subjects, including his pregnant wife, the Jade Giant declared war on those he believed to be responsible. With his army, known as the Warbound, by his side, the Hulk returned to Earth for the sole purpose of hunting down every member of the Illuminati. World War Hulk is celebrated as one of the greatest Hulk stories of all time, as it shows the Hulk finally fighting back against the world that hated and feared him for decades.

3) Infinite Crisis

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1985’s Crisis on Infinite Earths has a near-unmatched legacy for how it forever changed the DC Multiverse and paved the way for many future Crisis events. For the story’s 20th anniversary in 2005, DC released the perfect sequel: one that honored the original while paving the way for a bright future. Infinite Crisis follows the characters left behind after the destruction of the multiverse during the original Crisis: Superboy-Prime, Alexander Luthor Jr., and Earth-Two Superman and Lois Lane. Seeing how the DC Universe has grown darker, with the superhero community divided like never before, Luthor Jr. and Superboy-Prime decide to destroy and remake the universe. Infinite Crisis is a compelling, heartbreaking tale that explores themes of nostalgia, the nature of heroism, and the growing cynicism in comics. And after Crisis on Infinite Earths destroyed the multiverse 20 years ago, DC finally resurrects the multiverse with this epic sequel. While it had big shoes to fill, Infinite Crisis more than lives up to its predecessor’s legacy.

2) Infinity War

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Every comic reader is well aware of the iconic 1991 Infinity Gauntlet storyline that saw Thanos snap away half of all life in the universe with the titular weapon of unlimited power. However, Infinity Gauntlet was merely the beginning of a three-part epic, with 1992’s Infinity War being the second instalment of the trilogy. When Adam Warlock expels all impurity from his soul, it causes his dark half, Magus, to be reborn. Desiring to conquer the universe, Magus’s concocts a mad plan to harness five Cosmic Cubes to defeat Eternity and create an army of evil doppelgangers of Earth’s heroes. To defeat this god-like villain and his twisted soldiers, the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, the original Guardians of the Galaxy, and Infinity Watch all join forces. But even their combined power isn’t enough, so Doctor Doom, Kang, and Thanos himself join the battle against Magus as well. Infinity War is an incredible cosmic epic with amazing battles and character introspection, making it a worthy continuation of the original Infinity Gauntlet saga.

1) Secret Wars (2015)

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Marvel had initially tried and failed to create a compelling sequel to their groundbreaking 1984 Secret Wars epic with the abysmal Secret Wars II the following year. Yet, against all odds, Marvel came back stronger than ever with 2015’s Secret Wars event, which was just as good as the original, if not better. The 1984 Secret Wars event saw the omnipotent Beyonder create a planet called Battleworld for heroes and villains to fight. 2015’s Secret Wars raises the stakes to an infinite degree when the entire multiverse is eradicated save for a new patchwork Battleworld that’s made up of the remnants of reality. Yet, this world wasn’t created by the Beyonder, but by Doctor Doom. Having stolen the powers of the Beyonders, God Emperor Doom rules his kingdom with an iron fist. Against such an all-powerful foe, the heroes and villains of Earth-616 and Earth-1610 must band together to defeat Doom and restore the multiverse. Everything about 2015’s Secret Wars, from its buildup, character introspection, world-building, and themes, builds upon what made the original story so great. Now, 2015’s Secret Wars stands as one of the quintessential Marvel events.