10 Batman Villains Who Are Far More Powerful Than You Think

Batman has the most famous collection of supervillains of any superhero. Like Batman, many of his most notorious enemies are pretty grounded and don’t have superpowers, aside from colorful costumes and over-the-top schemes. Indeed, many of the Dark Knight’s most elusive and twisted foes solely rely on their incredible intellect, gadgets and insanity to push Batman’s to his absolute limits, such as Joker, Scarecrow, Penguin, and Riddler. However, like the rest of the DC Universe, Gotham has a significant number of superpowered criminals who constantly make the city an even worse hellscape. Batman may be more used to fighting powerless criminals, but his willingness to fight these villainous and powerful superhumans shows just how skilled and courageous he really is.

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Despite being some of the most notorious villains in DC Comics, many of Batman’s enemies are oftentimes underestimated in terms of their ability to cause mass destruction. However, these Batman villains possess powers that make them among the deadliest criminals Gotham has ever seen.

10) Man-Bat

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Batman isn’t the only bat-themed person in Gotham who stalks the night. When Doctor Kirk Langstrom used himself as a guinea pig to test a serum that uses bat DNA to cure deafness, it had predictably unintended bad side effects. Langstrom was transformed into a giant bat monster. Since his transformation, Langstrom constantly tries and fails to retain his sanity. When in his Man-Bat form, Langstrom is strong enough to lift cars and rip people apart limb from limb. Man-Bat’s greatest assets are his giant, bulletproof wings, which give him an aerial advantage and built-in defenses that few Batman villains have. In addition, Man-Bat’s razor-sharp teeth and claws can slice through metal and even cause Plastic Man to bleed. Man-Bat also possesses heightened senses and echolocation that allow him to track down his prey. Most amazingly, because of his half-bat biology, Man-Bat can control bats to attack people in organized swarms. With these powers, Man-Bat is a fearsome menace who patrols Gotham’s skies.

9) Killer Croc

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Waylon Jones, aka Killer Croc, is a cannibal who stalks Gotham’s sewer systems for his next meal. This villain has only grown more powerful and feral over time. Born constantly mutating with a unique skin condition, Waylon developed more reptilian features as he grew up, including scales and teeth. However, this condition did far more than give Waylon a grotesque appearance. It has made him strong enough to toss around trucks, rip through a giant steel vault with his bare hands, and defeat King Shark. His hide is also so thick now that he’s bulletproof, and Batman must oftentimes rely on explosives to knock the reptilian cannibal out. Even when Killer Croc is damaged, his regenerative abilities are so potent that he can regrow lost limbs. And fitting for a villain based on an aquatic reptile, Killer Croc can hold his breath for an inhumanly long time. Killer Croc is the type of villain who grows stronger every time he appears, thanks to his condition, which continuously mutates his body and mind.

8) Doctor Phosphorus

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Doctor Phosphorus is a villain who’s so dangerous that just being near him can be lethal. After being bathed in the radiation from a reactor core, Alex Sartorius was transformed into a radioactive monster with glowing, translucent skin, which gave him the haunting appearance of an ever-burning skeleton. Even worse, as Doctor Phosphorus, his body continuously releases dangerous levels of radiation and heat. This power means that Phosphorus can kill people with a touch which reduces them to a smoldering pile of ash. He can become so hot that he can make tanks melt and buildings go up in flames with ease. Phosphorus can also unleash his radiation as powerful energy blasts to annihilate foes at a distance. With the power to melt and set ablaze practically anything or anyone that crosses his path, Phosphorus offers a unique challenge for Batman as he must desperately try to avoid the villain’s touch of death, as well as his many destructive powers.

7) Mr. Freeze

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Victor Fries, aka Mr. Freeze, has one of the most tragic origin stories in comics, as a lab accident caused him to develop a condition that left him unable to survive outside subzero temperatures. For decades, Mr. Freeze, aside from his strange condition, had no superhuman abilities to speak of. Instead, he primarily relied on his strength-enhancing Cryo-Suit and powerful Cold Gun to make himself a physical threat against Batman. This gun allows Mr. Freeze to effortlessly kill people by freezing them solid and to fire beams powerful enough to encase entire blocks in ice. However, in DC’s New 52 reboot, Mr. Freeze’s condition granted him his own deadly abilities. Now, Mr. Freeze possesses potent thermokinetic abilities in which he can expel significant amounts of cold from his hands. With this ability, Mr. Freeze can coat his fists in ice to make them stronger and can encase people and even entire buildings in ice with a touch. Now, Mr. Freeze doesn’t even need his iconic Cold Gun to be a significant threat to Batman and the people of Gotham.

6) Bane

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Bane is widely recognized as one of Batman’s most threatening villains on both a physical and intellectual level. Despite what many modern versions and adaptations may suggest, Bane is a brilliant and calculating villain who develops intricate plans to exploit his opponents’ weaknesses. And on top of his incredible mind, Bane’s go-to weapon, Venom, makes him a well-nigh unstoppable force of pure muscle. By letting the super-steroid flow through his veins, Bane develops potent superhuman strength, durability, and speed. In this form, Bane can lift up to 15 tons, survive falling from a skyscraper, defeat numerous Bat-Family members single-handedly, and tear apart the Batmobile. With this awesome strength, no wonder Bane was able to snap Batman’s spine like a toothpick. Even worse, from his constant usage of Venom, Bane has developed his own superhuman strength that doesn’t require the usage of the potent drug. Now, with or without Venom, Bane is a villain whose strength eclipses the majority of Batman’s rogues’ gallery.

5) Clayface

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When former actor Basil Karlo was doused in chemicals, he found himself transformed into one of Batman’s most powerful and versatile villains. Possessing complete control over his amorphous clay-like body, Clayface can look like practically anything or anyone. And given his acting skills, Clayface is a master of infiltration and ambush attacks. He can also turn his body into all manner of weapons and shift his density from malleable, like wet clay, to rigid and as hard as stone. Even more nightmarish, Clayface can envelop people in his mass, suffocating them. Clayface’s body composition also makes him nearly impossible to hurt or kill. Even when he’s blown up and splattered across a room, he can quickly pull himself together as if nothing happened. Perhaps most surprisingly, Clayface is more than just a mud monster. As Swamp Thing himself explains, Clayface is the Avatar of the Melt, an elemental force of nature that connects all rock and earth on the planet. If Clayface ever fully comprehends this connection, Batman and the world would be in big trouble.

4) Solomon Grundy

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In case Gotham wasn’t bad enough with the killer clowns and penguins running around, average citizens also must worry about a giant undead Hulk-like monster. When gangster Cyrus Gold was murdered and dumped into the mystical Slaughter Swamp, he eventually arose as a zombie of immense strength and size. With minimal effort, Grundy can tear down buildings, resist all manner of explosives, and knock out Batman with a single punch. Grundy is a villain who is so strong that, on top of fighting Batman, he’ll frequently show himself to be able to battle on near equal footing with DC powerhouses like Green Lantern, Shazam, and Superman. Even if Grundy’s body were to be destroyed, the curse that initially brought him back to life as a zombie would also eventually restore him so that he may live non-dead to rampage another day. With such incredible power, it’s a miracle that Batman is ever able to defeat Grundy.

3) Mr. Bloom

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When Bruce Wayne was out of commission and Jim Gordon temporarily took over the hero’s role as Batman, he almost immediately found himself facing against one of the creepiest and strongest criminals ever to terrorize Gotham. The man who would become Mr. Bloom was a subject of illegal experiments that gave him a grotesque appearance and a plethora of deadly abilities. To sow chaos in Gotham, Mr. Bloom began providing common criminals with seeds that gave them superpowers at the cost of their humanity and eventually their lives. Mr. Bloom doesn’t need to take these seeds himself because he’s already so ridiculously overpowered. He possesses an elastic body that can stretch, grow, and recover from severe damage. Mr. Bloom can also grow giant razor-sharp claws, shoot fire and ice from his hands, and telepathically control machines. At his peak, Mr. Bloom can grow to the size of a skyscraper. Although he’s rarely been seen since his debut story, Mr. Bloom is a villain of unimaginable power and cruelty.

2) Gotham

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Gotham has been home to numerous vigilantes like Azrael and Red Hood who have tried to fight crime but devolve into villains thanks to their own biases and mental instability. However, whereas those vigilantes don’t have powers, Henry Clover Jr., aka Gotham, is a vigilante of a different and more terrifying kind as he is essentially a corrupt Superman archetype. With his sister Claire, Henry used their family’s wealth to purchase superpowers through illegal means. Initially operating as the superhero Gotham, Henry possessed powers comparable to those of a Kryptonian, including super-strength, speed, flight, invincibility, and heat vision. Unfortunately, these powers came at a cost: the more Gotham used these powers, the shorter his lifespan became. Eventually, Gotham’s anger, along with some manipulation from Psycho Pirate, caused him to go on a murderous rampage that saw him tear the city apart and single-handedly defeat the entire Justice League. Although he soon died because of his life-draining powers, he’s one of the only Batman villains to single handedly defeat DC’s premier superhero team.

1) Poison Ivy

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As DC’s current Bad Seeds storyline can attest, Poison Ivy is a practically god-like force of nature who could effortlessly transform not just Gotham, but the entire world into her personal garden. Some of her most notable abilities include producing mind-controlling pheromones, having a lethal kiss, and telepathic control over plants. Over the years, Poison Ivy’s mastery over plant life has grown exponentially to the point that she’s formed a connection with the Green, the hivemind that connects all flora on Earth. Poison Ivy has used her control over plants to tear down skyscrapers, create hordes of giant plant-based monsters, and envelop cities in deadly vegetation. Easily, her greatest feat is when she spread her influence to every fruit and vegetable on the planet. Through this connection, Poison Ivy gained complete control over not only plants, but everyone who ate fruits and vegetables, creating a new world order under her rule. Poison Ivy is the ultimate champion of nature’s potentially unstoppable wrath, making her one of Batman’s greatest challenges.

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