Batman #7 is a Slow-Burn Masterpiece (Review)

DC Next Level is finally here, and who better to kick it all off than DC Comics’ iconic hero, Batman? As the publisher’s arguably most well-known asset, it makes sense that the Dark Knight helps kick off this exciting new era for the DC Universe. The events of DC K.O. have come to a close, and things are getting back to normal for everyone. But as those who have been following Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez’s Batman know, things are starting to heat up for the Caped Crusader as different aspects of his world begin to collide.

Though this series has gone for a more episodic approach, an overall narrative has begun to take shape, and playing a huge part in this story is Dr. Annika Zeller, Arkham Towers’ newest doctor. Zeller has made a name for herself with her new creation, the Crown of Storms, a device that can help those suffering from severe mental illnesses. And as we discovered last issue, Zeller has been testing her creation on the Joker, who has been trying to reach out to Batman. Now the two are meeting in an issue that works as a tense, introspective character study.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Fantastic characterization Very little action Great dialogue flow and pace Doesn’t progress overall story much

Batman #7 Brings Bruce and Joker Together Like Never Before

Batman #7 comes from Fraction and Jiménez, as well as Tomeu Morey on colors and Clayton Cowles on lettering. Joker manages to reach out to Batman, who comes to Arkham Towers for a one-on-one conversation (monitored by Zeller, of course). Batman doesn’t have any patience for this, but Joker is surprisingly forthcoming. He tells Batman how he managed to get word out of the towers and reveals that he remembers everything he’s ever been through (in a stunning fold-out page that has to be seen to be believed). This is indeed the Joker, albeit one more humble and contrite.

Batman can’t believe that this is anything other than a game or plan of Joker’s, but the latter reveals he actually had two reasons for bringing his longtime enemy here. Joker tells Batman that he believes the Dark Knight is lonely, and that’s something the two of them share. Before revealing the second reason for Joker’s meeting, he manipulates Zeller into killing the audio from her observation deck. With no one else listening, Joker warns the man he considers a friend that someone is coming to kill him. Not Batman, but Bruce Wayne.

What Batman #7 Lacks in Action, it Makes Up for in Character

I can tell that a lot of people aren’t going to like this issue because, for the most part, it’s more My Dinner with Andre than it is a Batman story. I know for a lot of people, action is what really drives a story, and it’s part of the superhero genre. And while I enjoy a good choreographed fight scene, I didn’t feel like this issue was missing anything. On the contrary, I was utterly engaged by the two’s conversation the whole time, even with Joker spending the entire issue naked and floating in a tube.

I think the biggest negative is that it barely moves the overall story ahead until it’s big revelation (which honestly, doesn’t even feel that big). However, in a vacuum, Fraction does a great job with both of these characters. I can buy that the Joker does see himself and Batman as lonely, kindred spirits, just as much as I buy Batman’s immense skepticism about the Joker. Fraction gets that the friction between these two is what makes their dynamic work. I don’t think they’ll ever be friends, but I love seeing them as uneasy allies.

And what can I say, Jiménez knocks it out of the park here. Seriously, even though we don’t get much action here, Jiménez and Morey do a fantastic job when it comes to that giant fold-out page. It basically acts like a roadmap of Batman and Joker’s history together, as well as a guide to Joker’s evolution over the years. It’s not so much a gimmick as it is evidence that Joker isn’t lying about what he remembers. What we see in this fold-out isn’t an oversized tableau, but rather, a peek into Joker’s broken and chaotic mind.

It’s a bold choice to begin the Next Level era of Batman with an issue dedicated to a conversation. But I think it was the right move. It’s a solid reminder of how Bruce and Joker’s relationship has been for decades, which also demonstrates that things could potentially be different now. I know the cyclical nature of comics can make one doubt deviating from the status quo. But after reading this, I find myself genuinely wondering what’s next for both Batman and the Joker and if we’ll be seeing more of this dynamic in the future.

What did you think about Batman #7?