DC K.O.’s Full Reading Order & Checklist Explained

If you’ve wanted to check out DC Comics‘ biggest event of the season but have no clue where to start or what’s all involved, we have you covered. DC K.O. is one of the biggest and most brutal conflicts the DC Universe has ever seen. After disappearing into the shadows at the beginning of DC All In, Darkseid has returned more powerful than ever. And after destroying the future, Darkseid has arrived in the present, ready to conquer and remake the DCU in his image. Now the heroes are competing in a cosmic slugfest for a shot at defeating him.

If you just want to follow the tournament arc, by all means, you could just read the main DC K.O. series. But like any event, this series is too big to stay contained to one book and has spread out to several additional tie-ins and special issues. And that’s not even getting into Batman’s side-quest in DC K.O. Knightfight. With literally dozens of books involved in this event, it can be hard to keep track. But we’ve compiled every issue into one convenient list so you don’t miss a moment of DC K.O..

44. The DC All In Special (Prologue)

This issue kicked off the All In era and set DC K.O.’s events into motion. If you read anything before DC K.O., make it this.

43. Justice League Unlimited #9-11 (Prologue)

These issues formally introduce the Quantum Quorum and sets the stage for DC K.O.. Not one hundred percent necessary, but provides some valuable context.

42. Superman #28-30 (Prologue)

These issues pit Superman against the Darkseid Legion introduced in the All In Special. It also leads directly into Justice League: The Omega Act Special.

41. Justice League: The Omega Act (Prologue)

Doomsday gives readers a history lesson on his relationship with Darkseid. This issue ties directly in with the first issue of DC K.O., but you’ll want to read this first.

40. DC K.O. #1

The heroes all compete in a preliminary tournament to settle the cosmic competitions 32 fighters. Could easily be read on it’s own, but it’s definitely more satisfying with context.

39. Titans #28

The Titans (sans Cyborg) lead an evacuation of Earth, which is slowly transforming into a brand-new Apokolips. Follows up on elements from DC K.O. #1.

38. Superman #31

Set before and during DC K.O. #1. Superman takes care of business on Earth before heading into the tournament. Meanwhile, Superboy-Prime and Lois Lane team up.

37. The Flash #26

Set between The Omega Act Special and DC K.O. #1, Bart Allen attempts to go back in time to stop Darkseid back during the All In Special (with disastrous results, of course).

36. Justice League Unlimited #12

Also set during DC K.O. #1, villains on Earth are getting extreme power-ups thanks to Neron, so Mister Terrific gathers time-displaced copies of heroes to travel to the underworld.

35. DC K.O.: Knightfight #1

Following up on a shocking turn in DC K.O. #1, Batman is pulled away from the tournament to a new world, one where Dick Grayson has ditched his Nightwing persona and become Batman.

34. Aquaman #11

Set shortly before the events of DC K.O. #1, Aquaman and his mod squad of water-based heroes discover the Earth is being transformed into a new Apokolips.

33. Titans #29

The evacuation plotline continues as the Titans get Earth’s refugees to Gemworld, only for Jinx to make a power play. Meanwhile, Granny Goodness and her female furies head for Earth.

32. DC K.O. #2

The 32 participants compete in a free-for-all scavenger hunt for some of the most powerful weapons in the DC Universe. Half the competitors fall, and the Sweet Sixteen move on to round 2.

31. Superman #32

This issue dives into how Lex and the villains entered the tournament, follows up on Lois and Superboy-Prime’s partnership, and gives readers a small hint at Superman’s upcoming fight with Captain Atom.

30. The Flash #27

This issue mostly just follows up on the previous Flash issue. Bart and Wally face off against the Legion of Darkseid, who are out to destroy the Speed Force for good.

29. Justice League Unlimited #13

Terrific’s journey into literal hell continues as his ragtag team continues the search for Neron, an adventure fraught with terror and loss.

28. DC K.O.: Knightfight #2

Batman’s day goes from bad to worse as he’s taken away from the world seen in the previous issue and taken to one where Jason Todd is an isolated and antagonistic Dark Knight.

27. DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom #1

This one-shot is the first of DC K.O.’s second round battles and sees Clark Kent take on Nathaniel Adam in a fight that pushes the Man of Steel past his limits.

26. Aquaman #12

Aquaman #12 acts as a tie-in for ‘All Fight Month’ and showcases Arthur’s battle against Hawkman in what turns out to be a great showcase for the underrated hero.

25. DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo #1

It’s the Amazing Amazon vs. the Main Man in this one-shot special. Diana and Lobo duke it out over three hard-fought battles to see who will progress.

24. Titans #30

Cyborg shines in this issue and goes head-to-head with Swamp Thing as the All-Fight Month battles give fans all the hard hits they’ve been dying to see.

23. DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1

Zatanna takes on what turns out to be a surprisingly resilient foe as she faces off against Harley Quinn, who teaches Zatanna how necessary brutality is sometimes.

22. The Flash #28

The Flash takes a quick break from its Wally and Bart storyline to focus on Jay Garrick and Guy Gardner’s battle, which turns out to be more hard-fought than you’d expect.

21. Superman #33

Similarly, Superman #33 shifts focus to emphasize Lex Luthor’s battle with Etrigan the Demon. These two go hard at it as Lex shows just what he’s made of.

20. DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. The Joker #1

Jason Todd gets the revenge he’s wanted for years in All Fight Month’s final tie-in story. The two have a long and bitter fight as Red Hood tries to get his pound of flesh.

19. Justice League Unlimited #14

Justice League Unlimited is pretty much the only story who isn’t taken off track as Terrific’s team is winnowed down even more as they venture through the underworld.

18. DC K.O.: Knightfight #3

Following up on Batman’s experience with a Jason Todd Dark Knight, Bruce goes to a world where Tim Drake is the World’s Greatest Detective.

17. DC K.O. #3

After the 8 All Fight Month tie-in issues, DC K.O. gets back on track with the third round of the competition, a tag-team affair filled with plenty of surprises as the Final Four emerge.

16. Aquaman #13

While the majority of this issue follows Arthur’s family, Aquaman #13 gives fans a small glimpse as to what’s going on in Aquaman’s head during DC K.O. #3.

15. Titans #31

Things go off the rails for the Titans as they continue to deal with Darkseid’s forces on Earth and Jinx’s attempt to take over Gemworld.

14. DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1

Set roughly around the same time as DC K.O. #3, Kyle Rayner is accidentally transported to the far side of the universe, where he falls in with W.A.M. federation and the legendary Omega-Bam-Man.

13. Superman #34

Superboy-Prime and Lois’ adventure to find Clark continues in Superman #34 and though it doesn’t factor into the story, it is set sometime around DC K.O. #3.

12. The Flash #29

Wally and Bart’s journey through time reaches a crucial juncture as the Darkseid Legion targets Barry Allen’s origin to remove his connection to the Speed Force permanently.

11. Justice League Unlimited #15

The Justice League is doing its best to keep the world from tearing itself apart. Meanwhile, Terrific’s journey to find Neron ends with a turn that will leave fans stunned.

10. DC K.O.: The Kids are All Fight #1

This little side adventure takes place deep into the invasion of Earth and focuses on a team of junior heroes out to stop Granny Goodness from enslaving what remains of Earth’s population.

9. DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1

Set firmly between DC K.O.’s third and fourth issues, the remaining fighters and a few others head out to other worlds to gather more Omega Energy before the final fight. Not required, but pretty fun.

8. DC K.O.: Knightfight #4

Batman’s trial comes to an end on an Earth where Damian has become Batman. It’s a heartbreaking adventure, but an absolute must-read before the final chapters of DC K.O..

7. DC K.O. #4

The Final Four face off against Darkseid’s greatest champions, the heroes of the Absolute Universe, in a brawl you certainly don’t want to miss.

6. Aquaman #14

After his loss in DC K.O. #3, Aquaman’s tie-in with DC K.O. comes to an end as he finds himself confronted by the water god Poseidon.

5. Titans #32

In the Titans’ final tie-in issue, the team is facing losses on all sides. Between the battle for Gemworld and Darkseid’s forces on Earth, it’s not looking good.

4. Superman #35

The events of DC K.O. have taken a massive toll on the Man of Steel, but things aren’t lost just yet as three heroes make one last bid to save everything.

3. The Flash #30

The Flash also winds down its crossover with DC K.O. as the speedsters have one last clash with the Darkseid Legion, leading to a mysterious reunion.

2. Justice League Unlimited #16

Neron has all but gotten everything he’s wanted after the events of the previous issue, so Mister Terrific has to pull out all stops to save the day in Justice League Unlimited’s final tie-in.

1. DC K.O. #5

It’s the final round of DC K.O.. Darkseid has seemingly gotten everything he wants. But the fight isn’t over as a champion emerges and does something that will certainly take the DC Universe to the next level.

