Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 is an Earnest Exploration of Friendship (Review)

A new story from DC Comics is diving straight into the heart of Batman and Wonder Woman’s bond. As two pillars of the DC Universe, Bruce Wayne and Diana of Themyscira have been through so much together. Countless adventures across the DCU and difficult battles with some of its worst threats. While their bond isn’t explored as often as each of their friendships with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are quite close. And now, DC is giving readers a better look at these two’s friendship in a brand-new, standalone story.

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Jeph Loeb returns to the “Hush” era in a tale set not too long after that seminal story in Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1. Joining Loeb are artist Jim Cheung, as well as colorist Jay David Ramos, with Richard Starkings and Tyler Smith on letters. It’s a hell of a gambit to add onto the “Hush” storyline, especially as fans continue to wait for the first half of “Hush 2” to be released. But is this story that takes a good, earnest look at Batman and Wonder Woman’s dynamic worth it?

PROS CONS Cheung’s art is incredible Story feels uneven at best, unnecessary at worst Good exploration of title characters Can be slow at points.

Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 is Uneven, But Heartfelt

As mentioned, this story takes place shortly after “Hush”. Wonder Woman has come to Gotham to donate her Lasso of Truth as part of a charity exhibition for the Wayne Foundation. But more importantly, she’s come to check up on Bruce, who just weeks before had revealed his identity to Catwoman and broken things off with her. Unfortunately, the lasso is only on display for a few minutes before the lights go out and someone snatches Diana’s iconic weapon. But Batman knows exactly who stole the lasso, and it isn’t long before they find Catwoman in possession of the lariat.

This is the first time Batman and Catwoman have seen each other since Bruce ended things, and Catwoman’s not in a position to want to help Bruce out. However, after she’s caught by Wonder Woman, Batman reveals that he asked Selina to steal the lasso as a test, shocking Diana. Catwomana manages to make an escape, but sadly, she loses the lasso when she’s attacked by Harley Quinn, who wants to use the lasso to finally know how the Joker feels about her. She brings the lasso to the Gotham Zoo, drawing Catwoman, Wonder Woman, and Batman to it.

And of course, you can’t have an adventure like this and not expect the Joker to show up. It becomes a big battle royale as everyone tries to get their hands on Wonder Woman’s magic lasso. In the end, Wonder Woman reclaims her lasso and captures the villains, leaving them for the police. At the end of the night, Diana and Bruce have a frank conversation that ends with Wonder Woman reminding her friend that he is worthy of love. The night ends with both heroes parting ways, each with a better understanding of the other.

A Solid Idea for a Story Weighed Down by Unnecessary Elements

The best thing I can say for this story is that it does a fine job exploring Batman and Wonder Woman’s friendship. It captures how their strong personalities butt heads, but also the tender bond between them. I like stories that remind us that Batman isn’t this cold, closed-off person, but one who has all these defenses. I by Wonder Woman’s concern in this comic because she’s someone who knows how vulnerable Bruce can be, especially when someone like Selina gets under his skin. And, of course, Jim Cheung’s art knocks it out of the park in this story.

All that said, I feel like what worked here was noticeably distracted by the things that felt unnecessary. I don’t know if it needed to be a “Hush” story for Diana to examine Bruce’s mental state. I also don’t know if it really needed Bruce roping in his cat burglar ex to help him out, despite breaking things off with her just a few weeks prior. There are a lot of confusing things in this book, and the times I’m reading, going “Wait, what?” just distract me from the good that Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 has.

I still think the creative team did a lot of good with this story. Jeph Loeb knows how to write engaging character dynamics, and Jim Cheung clearly needs to be doing more for DC because this comic was amazing looking. I think this book will really hit with people who loved Loeb’s run on Superman/Batman. It might not do much to endear him with fans souring on the “Hush” era of Batman, but for those who like stories that dig into classic hero friendships, I think this does a decent job.

What did you think of Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!